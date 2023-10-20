Photos: First Look at THE DESCENT at New Immersive Venue COLAB Riverside

COLAB Theatre are launching their all-new multi-floor venue for immersive theatre today (20 October) - right in the heart of London! Experts in storytelling, COLAB Theatre will open the new venue with The Descent, a spine-chilling immersive adventure into the Underworld – just in time for Halloween!

Get a first look at the new show below!

The Descent is at COLAB Bankside from Friday 20 October – Saturday 18 November 2023

