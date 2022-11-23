Photos: First Look at THE ARMS AND THE MAN at Orange Tree Theatre
The production opens on 23 November, with previews from 19 November, and runs until 14 January 2023.
All new production photos have been released for Bernard Shaw's Arms and the Man that opens at the Orange Tree Theatre tonight, and marks Paul Miller's final production as Artistic Director of the venue.
The cast is led by Kemi Awoderu, Alex Bhat, Rebecca Collingwood, Miranda Foster, Jonah Russell, Jonathan Tafler and Alex Waldmann. The production opens on 23 November, with previews from 19 November, and runs until 14 January 2023. It will be available to watch via OT On Screen between 17-20 January.
Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz
Alex Waldmann and Rebecca Collingwood
Alex Waldmann and Kemi Awoderu
Jonah Russell and Kemi Awoderu
Miranda Foster and Jonathan Tafler
Alex Waldmann and Rebecca Collingwood
Photos: First Look at VARY V ROONEY: THE WAGATHA CHRISTIE TRIAL at the Wyndham's Theatre
November 22, 2022
Get a first look at Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial is running 29th November, 6th, 13th and 20th Dec and 10th January all at the Wyndham's Theatre.
Natalie May Paris, Josh Taylor & More to Star in ACTORS' CHURCH CHRISTMAS SING-ALONG
November 22, 2022
Led by some of the West Ends brightest talents, The Actors' Church present a joyous community focused evening of song and Christmas cheer! Complete with musicians, West End stars and their two church cats Eliza and Mrs Higgins (who will both be wearing their festive Christmas bowties).
SLEEPING BEAUTY TAKES A PRICK! to Open Charing Cross Theatre in 2023
November 22, 2022
The team behind the Above the Stag pantos, London’s most popular and acclaimed pantomimes for grown-ups will present their biggest show yet in 2023. Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick! is the first production from He’s Behind You!, the company founded by the team behind Above The Stag Theatre’s phenomenally successful run of queer adult pantos.
Photos: First Look at the UK Premiere of A SHERLOCK CAROL
November 22, 2022
The UK premiere of A Sherlock Carol, written and directed by Mark Shanahan, is now playing through 7 January at Marylebone Theatre.
Britney Will Transfer FRIENDS AND NOTHING MORE To Soho Theatre
November 22, 2022
Award-winning duo and Edinburgh favourites Britney are transferring to London's Soho Theatre with their critically acclaimed hour Friends And Nothing More. The show runs from Monday 12th December – Thursday 22nd December 2022.
