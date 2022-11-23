Photos: First Look at THE ARMS AND THE MAN at Orange Tree Theatre

All new production photos have been released for Bernard Shaw's Arms and the Man that opens at the Orange Tree Theatre tonight, and marks Paul Miller's final production as Artistic Director of the venue.

The cast is led by Kemi Awoderu, Alex Bhat, Rebecca Collingwood, Miranda Foster, Jonah Russell, Jonathan Tafler and Alex Waldmann. The production opens on 23 November, with previews from 19 November, and runs until 14 January 2023. It will be available to watch via OT On Screen between 17-20 January.