Photos: First Look at Sophia Bush, Ricky Champ & More in 2:22 A GHOST STORY

New photos have been released of the current cast of 2:22 A Ghost Story, featuring: Sophia Bush as Lauren, Ricky Champ as Ben, Clifford Samuel as Sam and Jaime Winstone as Jenny.

Check out photos below!

This is the fifth West End transfer of Danny Robins’ edge-of-your-seat, supernatural thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story. The show transferred from the Lyric to the Apollo - just next door, earlier this month after two hugely successful previous seasons at the Criterion. Last year 2:22 - A Ghost Story had Olivier Nominations including Best New Play, and won the Best New Play category in the Whatsonstage awards.|

The production began its life in the summer of 2021 at the Noel Coward Theatre starring Lily Allen, Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser and Jake Wood. It then transferred to the Gielgud Theatre for 10 weeks from 4 December 2021. The production there, starring Stephanie Beatriz, James Buckley, Elliot Cowan and Giovanna Fletcher, completed its run on 12 February 2022. The first cast at the Criterion Theatre featured Tom Felton, Mandip Gill, Beatriz Romilly, Sam Swainsbury and the current Criterion Theatre cast Tamsin Carroll as Lauren, Felix Scott as Sam, Matt Willis as Ben and Laura Whitmore as Jenny, ended its run on 8 January. The US premiere of 2:22 A Ghost Story at the Ahmanson Theatre, Los Angeles opened on 29 October and ended its run on 4 December 2022. The most recent cast, at the Lyric Theatre, Cheryl, Louise Ford, Scott Karim and Jake Wood ended their run on 23 April.

2.22 - A Ghost Story is written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist and it is directed by Matthew Dunster. Intriguing, funny and scary, it takes audiences into one adrenaline-fueled night where secrets will emerge and ghosts may appear….What do you believe? And do you dare to discover the truth?

“There’s something in our house. I hear it every night, at the same time.”

Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn’t having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and her new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they are going to stay up… until 2.22am… and then they will know.