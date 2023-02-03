Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at SMOKE at Southwark Playhouse

The production opens tonight at 8pm.

Feb. 03, 2023  

All new production photos have been released for Smoke at Southwark Playhouse that opens tonight at 8pm.

The story takes place in early 2010s New York City at a BDSM party. Julie (Meaghan Martin) is a privileged college dropout dipping her toes into the world of BDSM. She meets John (Oli Higginson), a cynical struggling artist willing to act as her guide. Their whirlwind encounter starts as a sexually-charged game of cat and mouse, but as they get to know each other these seemingly self-possessed characters have their boundaries and notions of consent challenged. The consequences are irreparable and unsettling.

Oli Higginson plays John. His theatre credits include, LAVA (Soho Theatre), A Christmas Carol (The Old Vic), The Last Five Years (Southwark Playhouse, Garrick Theatre), The Haystack (Hampstead Theatre), Maggie & Ted (Garrick Theatre), The Assassination of Marcus Garvey (Theatre503), and Napoleon Blown Apart (Arcola Theatre). His television credits include, Bridgerton, The Pursuit of Love, This England, Julia.

Meaghan Martin plays Julie. Her theatre credits include, Never Not Once and The Actor's Nightmare (Park Theatre), and The Least We Could Do (The Other Palace). Her television credits include House M.D, Wendy: The Series, 10 Things I Hate About You, Awkward. Her film credits include, Safelight, Bad News, Wives of the Landed Gentry, Journey, Camp Rock, Camp Rock 2, Dear Lemon Lima, Sironia, Geography Club and Ten Dates.

Photo Credit: Lucy Hayes

Photos: First Look at SMOKE at Southwark Playhouse
Oli Higginson, Meaghan Martin

Photos: First Look at SMOKE at Southwark Playhouse
Oli Higginson, Meaghan Martin

Photos: First Look at SMOKE at Southwark Playhouse
Oli Higginson

Photos: First Look at SMOKE at Southwark Playhouse
Oli Higginson, Meaghan Martin

Photos: First Look at SMOKE at Southwark Playhouse
Oli Higginson, Meaghan Martin

Photos: First Look at SMOKE at Southwark Playhouse
Oli Higginson, Meaghan Martin

Photos: First Look at SMOKE at Southwark Playhouse
Oli Higginson, Meaghan Martin

Photos: First Look at SMOKE at Southwark Playhouse
Meaghan Martin

Photos: First Look at SMOKE at Southwark Playhouse
Meaghan Martin




Pentabus Launch Their Spring/Summer Season Photo
Pentabus Launch Their Spring/Summer Season
Pentabus are launching their Spring/Summer season which features one new commission, two new Digital theatre premieres, two new Writers-in-Residence and the return of Pentabus Young Writers live production with eight brilliant new plays.
THE SWEARING JAR Will Embark on UK Tour Photo
THE SWEARING JAR Will Embark on UK Tour
The UK premiere of a multi-award winning Canadian play, recently made into a film, The Swearing Jar is a comedy about love, heartbreak, living with the past and accepting the future.
MYTHOS: RAGNAROK Will Embark on UK Tour This Year Photo
MYTHOS: RAGNAROK Will Embark on UK Tour This Year
Following a sell-out Edinburgh Fringe run in 2022, Mythos: Ragnarök, is embarking on its first ever UK tour in 2023.
Northern Broadsides Announces Ruth Cooke As Their New Executive Director Photo
Northern Broadsides Announces Ruth Cooke As Their New Executive Director
Northern Broadsides has announced the appointment of Ruth Cooke as their new Executive Director. Having had extensive experience of leadership within the arts, Cooke specialises in communications, audience development, and community engagement.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: See Luke Thompson, Ivo van Hove & More at Rehearsals for A LITTLE LIFEPhotos: See Luke Thompson, Ivo van Hove & More at Rehearsals for A LITTLE LIFE
February 3, 2023

Go inside rehearsals for A Little Life, which will be playing at the Richmond and Harold Pinter Theatres.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE BEACH HOUSE, Coming To Park TheatrePhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE BEACH HOUSE, Coming To Park Theatre
February 3, 2023

Get a first look at The Beach House, which will premiere at Park Theatre having been shortlisted for Liverpool Hope Playwriting Prize.
Victorian Ghosts Will Walk In RUDDIGORE At Wilton's Music Hall Next MonthVictorian Ghosts Will Walk In RUDDIGORE At Wilton's Music Hall Next Month
February 3, 2023

Surreal comedy meets genuinely spooky Victorian chiller in an unmissable production of Gilbert & Sullivan's RUDDIGORE or, The Witch's Curse, at Wilton's Music Hall from 14th to 25th March 2023 - in just a few weeks' time.
Photos: First Look at SMOKE at Southwark PlayhousePhotos: First Look at SMOKE at Southwark Playhouse
February 3, 2023

All new production photos have been released for Smoke at Southwark Playhouse that opens tonight at 8pm.
NEW PLAYS: JAPAN Presented at the Royal Court TheatreNEW PLAYS: JAPAN Presented at the Royal Court Theatre
February 3, 2023

'New Plays: Japan' was presented at the Royal Court Theatre in London, U.K. from 26 to 28 January 2023.
share