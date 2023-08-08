Photos: First Look at Patsy Ferran and Bertie Carvel in Rehearsal for PYGMALION at the Old Vic

The show runs at the Old Vic from 6 September

By: Aug. 08, 2023

The Old Vic has released brand-new rehearsal shots for its upcoming revival of George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion.

Directed by Richard Jones, the cast is led by award-winners Bertie Carvel as Professor Henry Higgins and Patsy Ferran as Eliza Doolittle. Pygmalion is George Bernard Shaw’s explosively funny, biting and subversive satire on class, as the ruthless linguist Higgins attempts to transform the brilliantly irrepressible Eliza – who breaks the mould he creates for her.   

Check out the brand new rehearsal photos below.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan





Recommended For You