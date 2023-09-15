Photos: First Look at The Old Vic's PYGMALION with Patsy Ferran and Bertie Carvel

George Bernard Shaw’s classic is showing until 28 October

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Photo 1 Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playi Photo 2 Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playing Hester Leggett and Fandoms
THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September Photo 3 THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September
Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Photo 4 Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Racism and Relevance in Adapting GREAT EXPECTATIONS

The Old Vic has released production images for its upcoming revival of George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion.

Eliza Doolittle aspires to more than selling flowers on the streets of Covent Garden.

After a chance meeting with Professor Henry Higgins and Colonel Pickering, she finds herself the subject of a rash bet to pass her off as a lady amongst the great and the good of London society.

Olivier-winner Richard Jones (Endgame, The Hairy Ape) directs the Olivier Award-winning duo of Bertie Carvel (The 47th, The Crown) and Patsy Ferran (Camp Siegfried, A Streetcar Named Desire) in George Bernard Shaw’s explosively funny, biting and subversive satire on class, as the ruthless linguist Higgins attempts to transform the brilliantly irrepressible Eliza – who breaks the mould he creates for her. 

Check out the new production photos below.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Pygmalion
Bertie Carvel (Henry Higgins) and Penny Layden (Mrs Pearce)

Pygmalion
Bertie Carvel (Henry Higgins)

Pygmalion
Bertie Carvel (Henry Higgins)

Pygmalion
Bertie Carvel (Henry Higgins)

Pygmalion
Bertie Carvel (Henry Higgins), Caroline Moroney (Ensemble), Patsy Ferran (Eliza Doolittle), Sylvestra Le Touzel (Mrs Higgins) and Taheen Modak (Freddy Eynsford Hill)

Pygmalion
John Marquez (Alfred Doolittle)

Pygmalion
Patsy Ferran (Eliza Doolittle) and Bertie Carvel (Henry Higgins)

Pygmalion
Patsy Ferran (Eliza Doolittle) & Company

Pygmalion
Patsy Ferran (Eliza Doolittle), Rohan Rakhit (Ensemble) and Taheen Modak (Freddy Eynsford Hill)

Pygmalion
Rohan Rakhit (Ensemble), Patsy Ferran (Eliza Doolittle) and Michael Gould (Colonel Pickering)

Pygmalion
Steven Dykes (Ensemble), Michael Gould (Colonel Pickering), Patsy Ferran (Eliza Doolittle) and Bertie Carvel (Henry Higgins)

Pygmalion
Sylvestra Le Touzel (Mrs Higgins) and Patsy Ferran (Eliza Doolittle)

Pygmalion
The company

Pygmalion
The company




RELATED STORIES

1
Full Cast Revealed to Join Brian Cox in THE SCORE at Bath Theatre Royal Photo
Full Cast Revealed to Join Brian Cox in THE SCORE at Bath Theatre Royal

As rehearsals begin this week for the Theatre Royal Bath Productions production of the world premiere production of THE SCORE, starring legendary stage and screen actor Brian Cox (HBO's multi award-winning Succession) as Johann Sebastian Bach, the complete cast and creative team are announced. Find out who is appearing in the production here!

2
Review Roundup: THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Opens @sohoplace! What Did the Critics Think? Photo
Review Roundup: THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Opens @sohoplace! What Did the Critics Think?

Based on the Sunday Times best-selling autobiography by Henry Fraser, The Little Big Things is a new British musical that has now opened in London's @sohoplace theatre.

3
Photos: First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL Photo
Photos: First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL

All new photos have been released for the Olivier Award nominated production of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL, as it returns for its UK and Ireland tour. Check out the photos here!

4
The Watermill Launches West End Raffle to Support Propel Fundraising Campaign Photo
The Watermill Launches West End Raffle to Support Propel Fundraising Campaign

The Watermill Theatre has announced a West End ticket raffle to support their Propel fundraising campaign. Find out how to enter the raffle here!

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

London Theatre Week Extension: Tickets from £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGSLondon Theatre Week Extension: Tickets from £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS
Photos: First Look at Frantic Assembly's Production of Franz Kafka's METAMORPHOSISPhotos: First Look at Frantic Assembly's Production of Franz Kafka's METAMORPHOSIS
Anna Clyne Appointed Composer in Association of the BBC PhilharmonicAnna Clyne Appointed Composer in Association of the BBC Philharmonic
Former Students Allege 'Toxic' Culture at Top Ballet SchoolsFormer Students Allege 'Toxic' Culture at Top Ballet Schools

Videos

Jenna Russell Sings 'Rain On Me' From FLOWERS FOR MRS HARRIS Video
Jenna Russell Sings 'Rain On Me' From FLOWERS FOR MRS HARRIS
Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month Video
Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month
Photos/Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Video
Photos/Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
SIX

Recommended For You