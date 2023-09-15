Photos: First Look at The Old Vic's PYGMALION with Patsy Ferran and Bertie Carvel

The Old Vic has released production images for its upcoming revival of George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion.

Eliza Doolittle aspires to more than selling flowers on the streets of Covent Garden.

After a chance meeting with Professor Henry Higgins and Colonel Pickering, she finds herself the subject of a rash bet to pass her off as a lady amongst the great and the good of London society.

Olivier-winner Richard Jones (Endgame, The Hairy Ape) directs the Olivier Award-winning duo of Bertie Carvel (The 47th, The Crown) and Patsy Ferran (Camp Siegfried, A Streetcar Named Desire) in George Bernard Shaw’s explosively funny, biting and subversive satire on class, as the ruthless linguist Higgins attempts to transform the brilliantly irrepressible Eliza – who breaks the mould he creates for her.

Check out the new production photos below.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan