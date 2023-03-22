Photos: First Look at OF MICE AND MEN at Birmingham Rep

Birmingham Rep have released first-look production images from their brand-new production of the stage adaptation of John Steinbeck's classic novel, Of Mice and Men, which runs at The Rep until Sat 8 Apr 2023.

Tom McCall plays the role of George alongside Wiliam Young as Lennie. The cast is completed by Jake Benson as Puppeteer/Understudy, James Clyde as The Boss, Simon Darwen as Slim, Maddy Hill as Curley's Wife, Edward Judge as Carlson, Reece Pantry as Crooks, Stuart Quigley as Whit, Lee Ravitz as Candy and Riad Richie as Curley.

Of Mice and Men is directed by Rep Associate Director, Iqbal Khan, who directed the Opening Ceremony for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and whose productions of Tartuffe and East is East have played at The Rep to audience and critical acclaim. Tartuffe is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

The full creative team includes Set & Lighting Designer Ciarán Bagnall, Puppet Director, Designer & Maker Michael Crouch, Movement & Fight Director Yarit Dor, Voice & Dialect Coach Ellen Hartley, Casting Director Annelie Powell, Composer & Sound Designer Elizabeth Purnell, Production Manager Jennifer Taillefer, Associate Director Caroline Wilkes and Costume Designer Kay Wilton.