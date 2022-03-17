Photos: First Look at MACBETH at Shakespeare's Globe

Macbeth is directed by Sarah Frankcom and will open to the public at Shakespeare's Globe from 19 March with performances exclusively for schools running from 3 March.

Macbeth is a full-scale, gripping, 90-minute production in the Globe Theatre created specifically for young people as part of the 16th anniversary of the Playing Shakespeare with Deutsche Bank project, providing over 20,000 free tickets for students aged 11-16 in state secondary schools in London and Birmingham.

Expect thrilling action and chilling supernatural moments in Macbeth's bloody journey from hero to tyrant. Macbeth is created specifically for young people but is the perfect introduction to Shakespeare for people of all ages.

On a deserted battlefield, in the aftermath of a bloody war, three witches appear to a loyal warrior Macbeth. They tell his fortune and predict his future. This startling encounter unleashes a bloody chain of events that will see him crowned king and use any means necessary to hold on to his power, as the world collapses around him.

Standing Tickets: £5

Seating Tickets: £15 - £52

Performances run 19 March - 16 April.

https://www.shakespearesglobe.com/whats-on/playing-shakespeare-with-deutsche-bank-macbeth-2022

Photo credit: Cesare De Giglio