Photos: First Look at Jennifer Saunders, Beverley Knight, Keala Settle & More in SISTER ACT at London's Eventim Apollo

The cast also features Lesley Joseph as â€˜Sister Mary Lazarusâ€™, Clive Rowe as â€˜Eddie Southerâ€™ and Lizzie Bea as â€˜Sister Mary Robertâ€™.

Jul. 13, 2022 Â 

Production images have been released ahead of SISTER ACT opening at London's Eventim Apollo next week (19 July - 28 August).

Jennifer Saunders will star as 'Mother Superior' alongside Beverley Knight as 'Deloris Van Cartier', Keala Settle as 'Sister Mary Patrick', Lesley Joseph as 'Sister Mary Lazarus', Clive Rowe as 'Eddie Souther' and Lizzie Bea as 'Sister Mary Robert'.

SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set Design by Morgan Large, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

SISTER ACT features original music by TonyÂ® and 8-time OscarÂ® winner Alan Menken (Disney's Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg.

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan

