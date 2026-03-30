Photos: First Look at JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN UK Premiere

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You can now get a first look at the UK transfer of John Proctor is the Villain by Kimberly Belflower, directed by Tony Award-winner Danya Taymor. The production is now playing at the Royal Court through Saturday 25 April 2026.

The third production in the Royal Court’s 70th anniversary season, the bitingly funny, fresh reimagining of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible, which had its London premiere at the same theatre in 1956, follows five young women running on pop music, optimism, and fury.

The cast for the UK includes: Lauryn Ajufo (Nell Shaw); Charlie Borg (Lee Turner); Reece Braddock (Mason Adams); Dónal Finn (Carter Smith); Holly Howden Gilchrist (Beth Powell); Clare Hughes (Ivy Watkins); Miya James (Raelynn Nix); Molly McFadden (Bailey Gallagher); Sadie Soverall (Shelby Holcomb).

Five young women running on pop music, optimism, and fury are about to shed light on the darkest secrets in their small town. A story about girlhood, power, and questioning the narratives we’ve been taught. See what the critics are saying about the production in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup HERE!