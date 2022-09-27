Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at JOHN GABRIEL BORKMAN at the Bridge Theatre

John Gabriel Borkman had its first performance at the Bridge Theatre on 24 September 2022, with opening night on 29 September 2022.

Sep. 27, 2022  


Joining Simon Russell Beale in the title role, Clare Higgins as Gunhild Borkman and Lia Williams as Ella Rentheim, are Sebastian De Souza as Erhart Borkman, Daisy Ou as Frida Foldal, Michael Simkins as Wilhelm Foldal and now with Ony Uhiara as Fanny Wilton, who complete the cast for Henrik Ibsen's John Gabriel Borkman, in a new version by Lucinda Coxon at the Bridge Theatre.

Directed by Nicholas Hytner with set designs by Anna Fleischle, costume designs by Liam Bunster, lighting by James Farncombe and sound by Gareth Fry, John Gabriel Borkman had its first performance at the Bridge Theatre on 24 September 2022, with opening night on 29 September 2022 and the final performance will take place on 26 November 2022.

John Gabriel Borkman, once an illustrious entrepreneur, has been brought low by a prison sentence for fraud. As he paces alone in an upstairs room, bankrupt and disgraced, he is obsessed by dreams of his comeback. Downstairs, his estranged wife plots the restoration of the family name. When her sister arrives unannounced, she triggers a desperate showdown with the past. Ibsen's most contemporary play, in a new version by Lucinda Coxon, is gripping, penetrating and savagely funny.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Lia Williams (Ella Rentheim)

Lia Williams (Ella Rentheim) and Clare Higgins (Gunhild Borkman)

Sebastian De Souza (Erhart Borkman)

Clare Higgins (Gunhild Borkman), Ony Uhiara (Fanny Wilton), Sebastian De Souza (Erhart Borkman) and Lia Williams (Ella Rentheim)

Ony Uhiara (Fanny Wilton)

Sebastian De Souza (Erhart Borkman) and Lia Williams (Ella Rentheim)

Clare Higgins (Gunhild Borkman) and Sebastian De Souza (Erhart Borkman)

Daisy Ou (Frida Foldal)

Michael Simkins (Willhelm Foldal)

Simon Russell Beale (John Gabriel Borkman)

Simon Russell Beale (John Gabriel Borkman)

Simon Russell Beale (John Gabriel Borkman) and Michael Simkins (Willhelm Foldal)

Simon Russell Beale (John Gabriel Borkman) and Lia Williams (Ella Rentheim)

Simon Russell Beale (John Gabriel Borkman)

Simon Russell Beale (John Gabriel Borkman) and Lia Williams (Ella Rentheim)

Clare Higgins (Gunhild Borkman), Lia Williams (Ella Rentheim) and Simon Russell Beale (John Gabriel Borkman)

Clare Higgins (Gunhild Borkman), Sebastian De Souza (Erhart Borkman) and Lia Williams (Ella Rentheim)

Simon Russell Beale (John Gabriel Borkman) and Sebastian De Souza (Erhart Borkman), Clare Higgins (Gunhild Borkman) and Lia Williams (Ella Rentheim)

Ony Uhiara (Fanny Wilton), Sebastian De Souza (Erhart Borkman), Lia Williams (Ella Rentheim) and Clare Higgins (Gunhild Borkman)

Simon Russell Beale (John Gabriel Borkman)

Michael Simkins (Willhelm Foldal)

Lia Williams (Ella Rentheim) and Simon Russell Beale (John Gabriel Borkman)

Clare Higgins (Gunhild Borkman), Simon Russell Beale (John Gabriel Borkman) and Lia Williams (Ella Rentheim)

Clare Higgins (Gunhild Borkman) and Lia Williams (Ella Rentheim)

