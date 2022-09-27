Photos: First Look at JOHN GABRIEL BORKMAN at the Bridge Theatre



Joining Simon Russell Beale in the title role, Clare Higgins as Gunhild Borkman and Lia Williams as Ella Rentheim, are Sebastian De Souza as Erhart Borkman, Daisy Ou as Frida Foldal, Michael Simkins as Wilhelm Foldal and now with Ony Uhiara as Fanny Wilton, who complete the cast for Henrik Ibsen's John Gabriel Borkman, in a new version by Lucinda Coxon at the Bridge Theatre.

Directed by Nicholas Hytner with set designs by Anna Fleischle, costume designs by Liam Bunster, lighting by James Farncombe and sound by Gareth Fry, John Gabriel Borkman had its first performance at the Bridge Theatre on 24 September 2022, with opening night on 29 September 2022 and the final performance will take place on 26 November 2022.

John Gabriel Borkman, once an illustrious entrepreneur, has been brought low by a prison sentence for fraud. As he paces alone in an upstairs room, bankrupt and disgraced, he is obsessed by dreams of his comeback. Downstairs, his estranged wife plots the restoration of the family name. When her sister arrives unannounced, she triggers a desperate showdown with the past. Ibsen's most contemporary play, in a new version by Lucinda Coxon, is gripping, penetrating and savagely funny.