Photos: First Look at HOUSE OF FLAMENKA World Premiere at the Peacock Theatre

With an eclectic soundtrack, the show is a passionate fusion of very distinctive forms, full of explosive choreography both Flamenco and contemporary.

Sep. 28, 2022  

'House of Flamenka' is the world premiere of a new dance spectacular, co-created and directed by dance legend Arlene Phillips, a lavish, extravagant and sexy fusion of Flamenco and Contemporary dance. The show runs through 8 October at the Peacock Theatre in the West End.

Get a first look at photos below!

Choreography by James Cousins (choreographer, director and artistic director of his eponymous dance company, James Cousins Company, 'The Book of Dust' and the upcoming 'Guys & Dolls' at Bridge Theatre)


Set in a fantasy world in the home of a goddess of music and dance whose passion is collecting beautiful objects, her most prized possessions being 20 extraordinary dancers and musicians, who perform solely for her pleasure.

Flamenco star Karen Ruimy leads an exceptional company of dancers from Madrid and the UK.

Photo credit: Pamela Raith

House of Flamenka

House of Flamenka

House of Flamenka

House of Flamenka

House of Flamenka

House of Flamenka

House of Flamenka

House of Flamenka

House of Flamenka

House of Flamenka


