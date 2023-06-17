Photos: First Look at Greenwich Theatre's VINCENT RIVER in Rehearsal

The production runs Friday 23rd June – Saturday 15th July, 2023.

By: Jun. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87 Photo 1 Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87
Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House Photo 2 Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
Wandsworth Arts Fringe Kicks Off This Weekend Photo 3 Wandsworth Arts Fringe Kicks Off This Weekend
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today Photo 4 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today

Rehearsal photos have been released for Greenwich Theatre’s revival of Philip Ridley’s shattering hate-crime drama Vincent River. 

Bringing to life Ridley’s thrilling, heart-breaking, and at times darkly humorous play Vincent River, for a limited three week run, Greenwich Theatre will present their second in-house production of 2023. The Staging of Vincent River affirms Greenwich Theatre’s continued return to producing, following their recent in-house productions by Caryl Churchill, Michael Frayn and Mike Bartlett.

Hate crime, prejudice and the redemptive power of storytelling come together in Ridley’s tense game of cat and mouse set in London’s East End. Vincent River powerfully examines the things we broadcast about ourselves and the things we strive to hide. This modern classic proved to be a huge success when it premiered in 2000 and was a West End smash hit in 2007 & 2018. The multi award-winning playwright, Philip Ridley’s plays have become synonymous with some of the greatest pieces of contemporary theatre in the last century. Vincent River is now seen as one of the most powerful explorations of hate crime ever written.

Starring Kerrie Taylor as Anita (TV - Hollyoaks, Where The Heart Is, The Bay) (Stage - Bad Nights and Odd Days and The A Slight Ache at Greenwich Theatre) and Brandon Kimaryo as Davey (Studying at Guilford School of Acting).

Director James Haddrell says “Philip Ridley’s voice is unique in theatre, fusing the heart breaking realism of a contemporary dramatist with the symbolism of a visual artist and the lyricism of a poet. I’m so thrilled to be bringing this story back to the stage - and to have Philip on hand both in and out of the rehearsal room to make sure we tell the story the way he intended.”

Throughout the run of Vincent River, Greenwich Theatre will be collecting donations for AKT; a charity that supports lgbtq+ young people aged 16-25 in the uk who are facing or experiencing homelessness or living in a hostile environment. Greenwich Theatre are proud to be staging Vincent River during Pride month 2023 and will also be platforming artists from the LGBTQ+ community, who will be performing in their bar/studio each Saturday night of the run.

Dates: Friday 23rd June – Saturday 15th July, 2023

Tickets: Band A: £27, Concession £23, Band B £20

Booking: Online at Click Here or call Box Office on 020 8858 7755

Photos: First Look at Greenwich Theatre's VINCENT RIVER in Rehearsal
Brandon Kimaryo & Kerrie Taylor

Photos: First Look at Greenwich Theatre's VINCENT RIVER in Rehearsal
Brandon Kimaryo & Kerrie Taylor

Photos: First Look at Greenwich Theatre's VINCENT RIVER in Rehearsal
Brandon Kimaryo & Kerrie Taylor

Photos: First Look at Greenwich Theatre's VINCENT RIVER in Rehearsal
Brandon Kimaryo & Kerrie Taylor

Photos: First Look at Greenwich Theatre's VINCENT RIVER in Rehearsal
Brandon Kimaryo & Kerrie Taylor

Photos: First Look at Greenwich Theatre's VINCENT RIVER in Rehearsal
Brandon Kimaryo & Kerrie Taylor




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Video: Watch Maude Apatow Perform Dont Tell Mama from CABARET at West End Live Photo
Video: Watch Maude Apatow Perform 'Don't Tell Mama' from CABARET at West End Live

Watch Maude Apatow perform 'Don't Tell Mama' from Cabaret with an introduction by Mason Alexander Park at West End Live!

2
Review: CINDERELLA, Royal Albert Hall Photo
Review: CINDERELLA, Royal Albert Hall

It’s exactly four years since English National Ballet brought Christopher Wheeldon’s Cinderella to the Royal Albert Hall. It sat happily in my memory, from 2019, as a visual spectacle; the opulent ball scene, those slapstick sisters and Julian Crouch’s fantastical designs. Now it returns, these elements still intact however the central choreography still feels weak, meaning the Principals do not dazzle as they always should, however the immersive experience of the Albert Hall and the charm of the corps still hold vast appeal. 

3
National Theatres DANCING AT LUGHNASA Cast Recording is Now Available Photo
National Theatre's DANCING AT LUGHNASA Cast Recording is Now Available

Broadway Records will release National Theatre's Dancing at Lughnasa, with original music by award-winning musician Hannah Peel.

4
Just Stop Oil Protesters Interrupt Glyndebourne Performance Photo
Just Stop Oil Protesters Interrupt Glyndebourne Performance

Just Stop Oil protesters interrupted a performance during the Glyndebourne opera festival in East Sussex by letting off glitter cannons and blowing air horns.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Maude Apatow Perform 'Don't Tell Mama' from CABARET at West End Live Video Video: Watch Maude Apatow Perform 'Don't Tell Mama' from CABARET at West End Live
First Look at All New Footage From MRS. DOUBTFIRE in London Video
First Look at All New Footage From MRS. DOUBTFIRE in London
First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH Video
First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH
New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024 Video
New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
& JULIET
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You