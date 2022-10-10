Photos: First Look at Gigi Zahir, Aka Crayola The Queen, As Becky Biro In FAME WHORE At The King's Head Theatre
From the writer of the multi-award-winning Velvet comes an outrageous, fast-paced dark comedy, laced with irreverent humour and cabaret songs. Fame Whore holds a mirror up to our desperate desire for relevance, the lengths we may go to get there, and how we, as a community, hold someone to account for their misguided actions.
Gigi Zahir, aka Crayola the Queen stars as Becky Biro in FAME WHORE by Tom Ratcliffe at The King's Head Theatre, London. Running until 29th October.
Photo credit: Charles Flint Photography
Gigi Zahir, aka Crayola the Queen
