Photos: First Look at FEELING AFRAID AS IF SOMETHING TERRIBLE IS GOING TO HAPPEN at the Bush Theatre

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe sensation runs at the Bush until 23 December 2023.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

All new photos have been released from Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen to mark the opening week at the Bush Theatre.  The Edinburgh Festival Fringe sensation runs at the Bush until 23 December 2023.

 Winner of both a Scotsman Fringe First and The Stage Edinburgh Award - double Tony Award and Olivier Award nominee Samuel Barnett (History Boys, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency) reprises his role in Marcelo Dos Santos’ (Backstairs Billy, Complicité’s Lionboy) laugh-out-loud exploration of intimacy, anxiety, and ego directed by Matthew Xia (Blue/ Orange, Young Vic; The Wiz, Hope Mill Theatre), who recently won an Olivier Award for Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show.

“I’m 36, I’m a comedian, and I’m about to kill my boyfriend…”

After years of swiping, a permanently single, professionally neurotic stand-up finally meets Mr Right - and then does everything wrong.

Strap in for a delightfully dark journey through self-awareness and self-sabotage as he decides whether love is worth the price of a killer punchline.

Feeling Afraid… is the ‘razor sharp’ (The Scotsman) hit play from the producers of the Olivier award-winning Baby Reindeer and the international smash-hit Fleabag.

Tickets for Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen are priced from £25 (concessions available), with £15 ‘Count Me In’ seats available at every performance. Tickets can be booked at Click Here or at the Box Office on 020 8743 5050.

