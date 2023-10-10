Photos: First Look at FAKING BAD Parody Musical at the Turbine Theatre

Performances run through 28 October.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

Ten years after the award-winning TV show, Breaking Bad, hit our screens comes Faking Bad - The Unauthorised Parody Methsical. Check out all new photos from the show below!

Written by Rob Gathercole and directed by Andrew Beckett, the show arrives on the Turbine Theatre this autumn.

Performances run through 28 October. 

Breaking Bad is widely considered one of the best TV shows of the 21st Century. Similarly, this very unauthorised tribute to it, Faking Bad is (predicted) to be one of the most stupid and best pieces of musical theatre to ever grace a stage!

The production will feature actor-musicians who, against the backdrop of an old industrial tunnel, condense the epic story of a lost chemistry teacher into a one act musical comedy. 

This all singing, all dancing methsical contains a ridiculous array of musical styles and theatrical tropes to speed through 62 hours of television in under 90 minutes, with the promise to keep the audiences laughing, on this joyous ride through the desert! We promise it won’t be dry and there will be Mexican hats…maybe maracas!

Come jump in our RV for this chaotic and zany tribute to one of the best written binges this century. 

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

Photos: First Look at FAKING BAD Parody Musical at the Turbine Theatre

Recommended For You