Photos: First Look at Episode 1 of MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM

The show starts this Saturday (22 October) on ITV and streaming on ITVX

By: Oct. 17, 2023

Check out all-new photos of the first episode of ITV's new musical theatre talent show Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream!

Zachkiel, Leah, Tobias, Darcy, Callum, Maddy, Stephanie, Stevie, Esme, Desmonda, Owen, Marcellus, Craig, and Maisie will head off to Greece to compete for the lead roles of Sophie and Sky in London’s glittering West End production of MAMMA MIA!

The show will be hosted by Zoe Ball, joined by judges - they are comedian and TV personality Alan Carr, singer-songwriter Jessie Ware, Olivier Award-winner Amber Riley, and Samantha Barks, a star of Frozen in London’s West End. Each will bring their own unique blend of expertise, from comedic interpretation to providing an invaluable insight into the skills required to perform to a West End theatre audience. 

Photo Credit: Thames/ ITV

Recommended For You