Photos: First Look at East London Shakespeare Festival's TWELFTH NIGHT

Performances run 16th June – 7th August 2022.

Jun. 24, 2022  

Production images of East London Shakespeare Festival (ELSF)'s Twelfth Night have been released. ELSF's rip-roaring take on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night provides summer fun for all the family, with an opportunity like no other for complete escapism in picturesque outdoor settings.

Transforming areas across Hackney, Waltham Forest and Redbridge into the world of Illyria, ELSF merges the contemporary culture of East London with the inspirational storytelling of Shakespeare's plays in outdoor parks and community spaces across the area.

Check out the photos below!

Bringing the residents of Illyria to life this summer are Aaron Douglas (Money, Southwark Playhouse; Interruptions, Jacksons Lane) as Sebastian, Ursula Early (Please Right Back, 1927; The Endings, Soho Theatre; Wives As They Were, UK Tour) as Olivia and Arysha Kelly makes her professional debut as Viola. Paul Carroll (A Skull in Connemara, Nottingham Playhouse; That Dark Place, Old Red Lion Theatre) takes on the dual roles of Feste and Antonio, alongside Philip Honeywell (Karaoke Play, Bunker Theatre; A Clockwork Orange, Park Theatre) as Malvolio, Alasdair Saksena (King Lear With Sheep, UK & US Tour) as Sir Toby Belch and Kate Thomson-Rahmanian (Helena & Hermia: Untucked, The Other Palace; X&Y, Frantic Assembly) as Maria.

Performances run 16th June - 7th August 2022.

Aaron Douglas, Frankie Bertoletti, Hassan Maarfi

Twelfth Night

Twelfth Night

Frankie Bertoletti, Hassan Maarfi

Frankie Bertoletti, Hassan Maarfi, Paul Carroll, Alasdair Saksena

Frankie Bertoletti, Paul Carroll, Kate Thomson-Rahmanian, Alasdair Saksena

Hassan Maarfi

Hassan Maarfi, Kate Thomson-Rahmanian, Alasdair Saksena, Frankie Bertoletti

Kate Thomson-Rahmanian, Philip Honeywell

Paul Carroll and company

Paul Carroll, Ursula Early

Philip Honeywell

Philip Honeywell

Rosie Ward, Aaron Douglas





