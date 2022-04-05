Photos: First Look at Divina De Campo and More in HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH

Leeds Playhouse and HOME Manchester have revealed exclusive images from HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH starring RuPaul's Drag Race UK icon Divina De Campo and South African actor, musician and physical performer Elijah Ferreira. The production is open now in Leeds until 23 April before transferring to Manchester on 27 April.

Divina De Campo plays Hedwig, a hedonistic genderqueer anti-heroine, with Elijah Ferreira as Yitzhak, her husband and roadie. These stunning production images show the dynamic duo in action with live band, 'The Angry Inch' as they create a euphoric atmosphere in the Courtyard theatre at Leeds Playhouse.

"She's not a heroine; she's an anti-heroine," says Divina De Campo of her character Hedwig. "And that's what I find so interesting about her as a character. She's so funny and charismatic and likeable and an amazingly talented songwriter and performer, and yet she's still internationally ignored.

"This production is a cross between a show, a cabaret and a stream of consciousness. It's a bit rowdy and a bit raucous but also quite emotional. It's a rollercoaster, so audiences should brace themselves for a few loop-the-loops. It's also really funny; there's a lot of comedy and joy in it."

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH is a darkly humorous self-love story with incredible music and hard-hitting lyrics. This must-see production explores love, gender identity, resilience, and the freedom to be whoever you want to be.

Director Jamie Fletcher and Set & Costume Designer Ben Stones are both Northern artists who have had a 20 year ambition and love affair with John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trasks iconic rock musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

"We are honoured to have been gifted the opportunity to bring this incredible story of self-love back to the UK in its first major production in over 15 years.

"In reframing Hedwig and the Angry Inch for a UK audience we have injected it with our northern sense of humour which remains true to the spirit of the anti heroine Hedwig. Our version deftly flips from a gig in an old working mens club to a more glamorous stadium style concert whilst theatrically leaping into Hedwig's mind and memories. Paying homage at times to the original film we absolutely celebrate John Cameron Mitchells book and ensure Stephen Trasks epic rock score sores to new heights with beautiful orchestrations by our MD Alex Beetchen.

"This production has been made with a huge amount of love and adoration from everyone onstage and off at Leeds Playhouse. Built entirely in-house by an incredible group of theatre artisans ranging from Carpenters, Draughtsman, Costume Makers and Scenic Artists. We hope that die hard fans fall in love all over again with Divina De Campo in the role of Hedwig and Elijah Farreira as Yitzhak while bringing this iconic musical about gender identity, resilience and the freedom to be whoever you want to be to a new generation."

Divina and Elijah are accompanied on stage by their rock band The Angry Inch. The band, who play live on stage, is led by Music Supervisor and Musical Director Alex Beetschen on keys, Frances Bolley on lead guitar, Isis Dunthorne on drums and Jess Williams on bass.

The full creative team includes Set & Costume Designer Ben Stones; Music Supervisor and Musical Director Alex Beetschen; Choreographer Mark Smith; Lighting Designer Katharine Williams; Video Designer Daniel Denton; Sound Designer Annie May Fletcher; Assistant Director Rachael Abbey; Casting Director Jacob Sparrow; Voice & Accent Coach Michaela Kennen; and Trainee Assistant Director Natalia Izquierdo. The production features illustrations by non-binary artist Jua OK!.

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH is a multi-award-winning musical that breaks all the rules - a darkly humorous celebration of misfits, queer resilience, and living life outside the mainstream.

Text by John Cameron Mitchell, Music and Lyrics by Stephen Trask. Presented by arrangement with JOSEF WEINBERGER LIMITED.

Photo Credit: The Other Richard