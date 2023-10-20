Photos: First Look at BERNIE DIETER'S CLUB KABARETT at Underbelly Boulevard

Take a first look at images for the inaugural show, Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett at Underbelly’s brand new venue, Underbelly Boulevard.

Award-winning kabarett superstar Bernie Dieter returns to London with Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett, an outrageous and immersive night of provocative, hilarious circus and sideshow, soundtracked by a Weimar-punk jazz band. Following sell out seasons in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Japan Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett is preparing to take London’s West End by storm - making the heart of Soho’s gay village their home from October 17th until January 2024. Bernie Dieter’s previous shows, Little Death Club and Berlin Underground have had sold out runs in both London and Edinburgh.

Bernie Dieter has cemented herself as one of the standout cabaret artists of her generation. A cross between Marlene Dietrich, Lady Gaga and Frank-n-Furter in sequins, Bernie captures the apocalyptic zeitgeist of our time when the art of human connection is more vital than ever.

Bringing together a travelling family of misfits and miscreants, Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett features the talents of Mr Pole Dance world 2022 Blue Phoenix, the powerful carnie chaos of Washington trapeze artist Adam Malone, the fiery hair hanging goddess Bella Diosa, gender-bending acrobat Joe Keeley, and the Seifert Sisters, who will have you seeing double in their breath-taking aerial duo.

Check out the photos below.

Photo Credit: Craig Sugden



