Photos: First Look Rehearsal Images for the West End Transfer of DEAR ENGLAND

James Graham's play is at the Prince Edward Theatre from 9 Oct 2023 - 13 Jan 2024
Rehearsal images have been released for the National Theatre’s highly acclaimed West End transfer of Dear England. This new smash hit play by James Graham, directed by Rupert Goold, tells the story of the England men’s football team under Gareth Southgate. It will play at the Prince Edward Theatre from 9 October 2023 for a strictly limited 14-week run.
Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu; The Mother, Netflix) reprises his role as Gareth Southgate with Dervla Kirwan (Smother, Apple TV; Material Girl, BBC) joining him in the role of Pippa Grange, sports psychologist and Head of People and Team Development at The Football Association from 2017 until 2019.
Check out the rehearsal photos below!
Photo Credit: Marc Brenner
Albert Magashi and some of the cast
Elin Schofield (associate director), James Graham (writer) and Rupert Goold (director)
Joseph Fiennes and the cast
Nick Barclay and some of the cast
The cast
The cast
The cast
Will Close and some of the cast
Will Harrison-Wallace and Gunnar Cauthery
