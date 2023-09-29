Photos: First Look Inside Rehearsals for World Premiere of LYONESSE, Starring Kristin Scott Thomas

The show will run at Harold Pinter Theatre from 17 October – 23 December 2023

By: Sep. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London Photo 2 Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London
Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024 Photo 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Photo 4 Photos: Inside Rehearsals for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

Rehearsal images have been released for the world premiere of Lyonesse by Penelope Skinner, directed by Ian Rickson and produced by Sonia Friedman Productions. This searingly funny and passionate new play stars Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James alongside James Corrigan, Doon Mackichan and Sara Powell.  It will run at Harold Pinter Theatre from 17 October – 23 December 2023.

Check out the photos below.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson




RELATED STORIES

1
Broadway Hit SOME LIKE IT HOT is Coming to the West End in 2025 Photo
Broadway Hit SOME LIKE IT HOT is Coming to the West End in 2025

The most award-winning musical of the 2022-2023 Broadway season, Some Like It Hot is coming to the West End in 2025.

2
West End Performers Join The Cast Of SLEEPING BEAUTY TAKES A PRICK Photo
West End Performers Join The Cast Of SLEEPING BEAUTY TAKES A PRICK

Final casting has been announced for Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick!, a sublimely silly and staggeringly rude fabulous festive treat bursting with big laughs, sensational songs, glorious designs  and all the panto trimmings!

3
Darren Criss Adds Extra Show at The London Palladium in October Photo
Darren Criss Adds Extra Show at The London Palladium in October

Don't miss Darren Criss's West End debut at the London Palladium on October 15th. An extra 2.30pm show has been added due to overwhelming demand. Join Emmy Award-Winner Darren Criss and special guests for a night of unforgettable performances. Tickets on sale now.

4
Sasha Ellen Plays Pleasance Best Of Edinburgh Season in November Photo
Sasha Ellen Plays Pleasance 'Best Of Edinburgh' Season in November

After an acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe run, Sasha Ellen (nominee for Best New Show at Leicester Comedy Festival, Bafta Rocliffe finalist) plays Pleasance London's 'Best of Edinburgh' season on Monday 6th November with When Life Gives You Ellens, Make Ellenade. Learn more about the show here!

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Actor Sir Michael Gambon Dies Aged 82Actor Sir Michael Gambon Dies Aged 82
National Theatre Wales Receives 100% Cut from Arts Council of WalesNational Theatre Wales Receives 100% Cut from Arts Council of Wales
Magdalena Miecznicka to Make Playwriting Debut at Hampstead TheatreMagdalena Miecznicka to Make Playwriting Debut at Hampstead Theatre
Exclusive 48 Hour Presale: STANDING AT THE SKY'S EDGEExclusive 48 Hour Presale: STANDING AT THE SKY'S EDGE

Videos

Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW Video
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
SHUCKED

Recommended For You