Photos: First Look Inside Rehearsals for World Premiere of LYONESSE, Starring Kristin Scott Thomas

Rehearsal images have been released for the world premiere of Lyonesse by Penelope Skinner, directed by Ian Rickson and produced by Sonia Friedman Productions. This searingly funny and passionate new play stars Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James alongside James Corrigan, Doon Mackichan and Sara Powell. It will run at Harold Pinter Theatre from 17 October – 23 December 2023.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson