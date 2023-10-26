Review Roundup: Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas Open in LYONESSE. What Did the Critics Think?

Ian Rickson directs Penelope Skinner's new play at the Harold Pinter Theatre

By: Oct. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024 Photo 3 THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024
Rob Madge's MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in February 2024 Photo 4 MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in 2024

Lyonesse Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £36
Cast
Photos
Videos
Lyonesse

Lyonesse is now open. Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James star in Penelope Skinner’s new play, directed by Ian Rickson.

Elaine (Kristin Scott Thomas) a reclusive and talented actress, disappears in mysterious circumstances. 30 years later, she finally feels ready to tell her story – summoning Kate, a young film executive (Lily James), to her remote Cornish home to assist with her glorious comeback.

But who really controls the stories we tell, and how we get to tell them? Will these women own their narrative, or will it be swept away from them at any given moment?

The show is playing a strictly limited season until 23 December at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

What did the critics think?

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Review Roundup: Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas Open in LYONESSE. What Did the Critics Think? Aliya Al-Hassan, BroadwayWorld: Skinner won acclaim for her 2011 Royal Court Play The Village Bike, but while that play cleverly overturned stereotypes about expectant mothers, here the writing feels amateurish and chaotic. We feel bombarded by issues, none of which are properly explored: #MeToo, coercive control, womens’ struggles with work/life balance, comedy, drama, trauma. It’s perfectly possible to combine all these themes, just not here.

Review Roundup: Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas Open in LYONESSE. What Did the Critics Think? Clive Davis, The Times: Very occasionally, a play comes along that is so weirdly inept that you don’t quite know how to respond. If you were to stumble across Penelope Skinner’s new drama in a thinly populated corner of the Edinburgh Fringe, you would put it down as an undergrad experiment. To find it in the West End, with Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James in the lead roles, is bizarre.

Review Roundup: Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas Open in LYONESSE. What Did the Critics Think? Nick Curtis, The Evening Standard : Mostly this seems like an assemblage of half-baked ideas and lazy conceits. Why Lyonesse? Why does Act One end in slapstick? Why does the supposedly raging sea only hit the side of the house twice? Why, above all, did Scott Thomas, James and Rickson sign up to this? As star vehicles go, it’s a car crash.

Review Roundup: Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas Open in LYONESSE. What Did the Critics Think? Dave Fargnoli, The Stage: Skinner’s sharply observed writing is full of humour, wit and fragments of poetry. Director Ian Rickson never rushes the sprawling, stately scenes, allowing plenty of time for the endearingly flawed characters to grow on us, and for doubts to fester – doubt over the truthfulness of Elaine’s version of events, and over the motivations behind Kate’s ardent support of the project.

Review Roundup: Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas Open in LYONESSE. What Did the Critics Think? Sarah Crompton, WhatsOnStage: Scott Thomas is superb, commanding the space with her presence and her widening eyes, at once mischievous and determined. This is a woman who takes on the sea in a daily swim, calming her mind in a battle against the waves; you feel the power of her decisions as well as her sadness. With her battered glamour and slightly crazed ferocity, she conveys both the sense of a woman taking one last chance to break out of a trap that her stalker has made – and the terrible sadness of a life wasted. “What if I am no longer spellbinding?” she asks, fingering her yellowing, old reviews.

Review Roundup: Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas Open in LYONESSE. What Did the Critics Think? Serena Davies, The Telegraph: James, not a natural stage actress, gives one of her best performances here, deeply felt and relatable. Scott Thomas revels in the wacky Elaine, arriving in fur coat and swimming costume, throwing hilarious shapes to a dance track and play-acting her trauma for laughs. The actress has always excelled at flintiness, and she uses it now to refuse her character’s own tragedy, thus making her by far the most arresting thing on stage, and conjuring, in the play’s finest moments, a sense that anything could happen. Her keenness to throw Kate’s husband off a cliff makes you think she could just do just that.


Average Rating: 46.7%


To read more reviews and to share your own, click here!



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
SOLT and UK Theatre Propose Theatre Energy Efficiency Grant Scheme Photo
SOLT and UK Theatre Propose Theatre Energy Efficiency Grant Scheme

SOLT and UK Theatre have shared their list of priorities for an incoming government, which includes supporting and enhancing critical cultural infrastructure by increasing capital funding for the theatre estate to make energy efficiency adaptations.

2
BroadwayWorlds Guide to the Best Hidden West End Theatre Tickets Deals Photo
BroadwayWorld's Guide to the Best Hidden West End Theatre Tickets Deals

West End ticket prices have been steadily rising for years, but it is still possible to get some real bargains if you know where to look.

3
Laura Mvula to Join Angélique Kidjo For 40th Anniversary Concert At Royal Albert Ha Photo
Laura Mvula to Join Angélique Kidjo For 40th Anniversary Concert At Royal Albert Hall

Special guests Laura Mvula, Youssou N’Dour, and Ibrahim Maalouf will join Angélique Kidjo for her concert at the Royal Albert Hall on 17 November 2023. The Beninese singer-songwriter and five-time Grammy Award winner will be holding a celebration of her 40-year career, performing her greatest hits accompanied by her band and the Chineke! Orchestra.

4
Monique Ashe-Palmer and Yasmin Taheri Lead The Cast of New Play £1 THURSDAYS Photo
Monique Ashe-Palmer and Yasmin Taheri Lead The Cast of New Play £1 THURSDAYS

SIX's Monique Ashe-Palmer and RSC's Yasmin Taheri lead the cast of £1 THURSDAYS, the new play from Kat Rose-Martin.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Review Roundup: Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas Open in LYONESSE. What Did the Critics Think?Review Roundup: Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas Open in LYONESSE. What Did the Critics Think?
Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill PlayhouseReview Roundup: Critics Sound Off On THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Review Roundup: Stephen Sondheim's Final Musical, HERE WE ARE, is Now Open at The Shed!Review Roundup: Stephen Sondheim's Final Musical, HERE WE ARE, is Now Open at The Shed!
Review Roundup: PARTNERSHIP at the Mint Theater CompanyReview Roundup: PARTNERSHIP at the Mint Theater Company

Videos

All New Footage of Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club Video
All New Footage of Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club
Watch A Spooky Tour of The Royal Opera House Video
Watch A Spooky Tour of The Royal Opera House
Watch the Trailer for the Royal Opera House Live's THE NUTCRACKER Video
Watch the Trailer for the Royal Opera House Live's THE NUTCRACKER
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
HARMONY

Recommended For You