Doon Mackichan Withdraws from LYONESSE

The actor has withdrawn from the role of Sue in the show due to a private family matter.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

Lyonesse Show Information
Get Tickets from: £51
Lyonesse

Doon Mackichan has withdrawn from the role of Sue in Lyonesse due to a private
family matter.

Mackinchan had been appearing as the alpha-female film executive with Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas in Penelope Skinner's new play at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

An announcement from the play said:

Doon Mackichan has had to withdraw from the role of Sue in Lyonesse due to a private
family matter. We are extremely grateful to Niky Wardley, with whom lan Rickson and SFP last worked on Jerusalem, who will be stepping into the role of Sue for the rest of the run from tonight (November 1). We are thinking of Doon and her family, and sending our love and support at this time. She will be very much missed by the whole Lyonesse team.

Doon Mackichan said: 'It is with great sadness that I am withdrawing from Lyonesse for the rest of the run. I am fiercely proud of this play and every single person who is a part of it. Working with such a talented team has been an utter privilege. I am dealing with a family crisis and thank everyone for their unwavering support.'

Lyonesse is at the Harold Pinter Theatre until 23 December.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan




