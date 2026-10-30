Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: English National Opera Performs TOSCA at the London Coliseum
Performances will run 30 October – 11 December 2026.
All new production photos have been released for English National Opera’s Tosca at the London Coliseum. Performances will run 30 October – 11 December 2026. Check out the photos below!
Directed by ENO’s Artistic Director Annilese Miskimmon, following her Olivier Award-winning production of Dead Man Walking (2025), this reimagining of the opera is set within a concert hall in an unnamed European state engulfed by civil conflict and threatened by foreign aggression at its borders. Through this contemporary setting, the production draws striking parallels between art, war and political oppression, underlining the enduring relevance of Puccini's drama.
Against a backdrop of escalating conflict, opera singer Floria Tosca plans a secret meeting with her lover, the painter Mario Cavaradossi. When the corrupt police chief Scarpia intervenes, a place of music and art is transformed into a site of fear and violence. Tosca is forced to fight for her love and her life.
Under Miskimmon’s direction, Tosca and Adriana Mater, opening on 28 November, are presented as two thematically connected new productions, which together form a prequel and sequel in a bold narrative arc exploring art, war and resilience. For one day only, on Saturday 5 December 2026, audiences can embark on a unique operatic journey: a matinee performance of Tosca followed by an evening performance of Adriana Mater. This rare pairing offers the chance to experience both productions consecutively, creating a richly layered and unforgettable day of music and storytelling.
Conducting the Chorus and Orchestra of ENO for Tosca is Ben Glassberg, who is fast becoming one of the most sought-after conductors on the international stage. He makes a welcome return to ENO following his last conducting engagement - the 2022 production of Puccini’s La bohème where he brought out a “pulse and sparkle to the music” (The Times). He is renowned for conducting a vast repertoire with ‘irresistible panache’ (The Guardian). Joining the Orchestra of ENO in the pit for Adriana Mater is André de Ridder, ENO’s Music Director Designate, whose specialism is in contemporary music.
Starring in the title role is the internationally acclaimed, Grammy Award-winning soprano Axelle Fanyo. She will be joined by tenor Chaz’men Williams-Ali as painter Cavaradossi. The role of the sadistic police chief Scarpia is shared by Christopher Purves, baritone, and Craig Colclough, bass-baritone. Harewood Artist and bass-baritone Alaric Green joins the cast as Angelotti and Robert Hayward, one of the UK’s long established leading dramatic bass-baritones, performs the role of Sacristan. They will be joined by Harewood Artists Osian Wyn Bowen, tenor, and Steffan Lloyd Owen, baritone, as Spoletta and Sciarrone respectively.
Completing the cast is the Chorus of ENO, with the Children’s Chorus cast from Marlborough Primary School, through an ENO Engage partnership with the London West Music Hub. ENO have worked with the school to cast 20 children aged 9-11, giving them a unique opportunity to be part of a professional production, developing their confidence, musicianship and performance skills, taking them from performing at school concerts to the London Coliseum stage in 4-months.
The creative team is completed by Rosanna Vize as Set Designer, Evie Gurney as Costume Designer, Lee Curran as Lighting Designer, Imogen Knight as Movement Director, and the translation is by Amanda Holden.
Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz
Axelle Fanyo
Tristan Meziere, Christopher Purves
The Cast of ENO's Tosca 2026
The Cast of ENO's Tosca 2026
The Cast of ENO's Tosca 2026
Axelle Fanyo
Axelle Fanyo
Chaz'men Williams-Ali
Chaz-men Williams-Ali
Axelle Fanyo, Chaz'men Williams-Ali
Axelle Fanyo, Chaz-men Williams-Ali
Alaric Green, Chaz-men Williams-Ali
The Cast of ENO's Tosca 2026
The Cast of ENO's Tosca 2026
The Cast of ENO's Tosca 2026
The Cast of ENO's Tosca 2026
Alaric Green
The Cast of ENO's Tosca 2026
The Cast of ENO's Tosca 2026
Christopher Purves, Osian Wyn Bowen
Axelle Fanyo
Axelle Fanyo, Christopher Purves
Axelle Fanyo
Axelle Fanyo
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