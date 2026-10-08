Photos: Don Black's FROM THE HEART Opens at the Garrick Theatre

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Ahead of the debut performance of Don Black’s FROM THE HEART at the Garrick Theatre, all new photos have been released of the cast. The show will open on Thursday 8th October, and will run until Sunday 18th October at the Garrick Theatre. Check out the photos below!

The new production celebrates the career of Oscar-winning lyricist Don Black, bringing together new songs alongside some of his best-loved work, including Born Free, Ben, Love Changes Everything and his iconic James Bond themes.

The cast features Frances Mayli McCann, Shona McGarty, Caroline O’Connor, Clive Rowe and Michael D. Xavier, with a surprise special guest joining every performance.

Photo Credit: Eamonn B Shanahan

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 15 Hrs 38 Min 53 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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