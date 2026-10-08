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Photos: Don Black's FROM THE HEART Opens at the Garrick Theatre

The show will open on Thursday 8th October, and will run until Sunday 18th October at the Garrick Theatre.

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Ahead of the debut performance of Don Black’s FROM THE HEART at the Garrick Theatre, all new photos have been released of the cast. The show will open on Thursday 8th October, and will run until Sunday 18th October at the Garrick Theatre. Check out the photos below!

The new production celebrates the career of Oscar-winning lyricist Don Black, bringing together new songs alongside some of his best-loved work, including Born Free, Ben, Love Changes Everything and his iconic James Bond themes.

The cast features Frances Mayli McCann, Shona McGarty, Caroline O’Connor, Clive Rowe and Michael D. Xavier, with a surprise special guest joining every performance.

Photo Credit: Eamonn B Shanahan 

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