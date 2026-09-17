Photos: DEEP-HEAT RIVALRY is Now Playing at the Other Palace
Sario Solomon and Jason Leigh Winter star in this parody production.
All new photos have been released from DEEP-HEAT RIVALRY at the Other Palace. Check out the photos below!
Sario Solomon (Grease) and Jason Leigh Winter (Disney's Hercules) take on the roles of Hollandaise and Stroganoff respectively. The cast also includes Ross Chisari (Moulin Rouge The Musical) as Puck, and following rave reviews from her role as Gwyneth Paltrow in the hit parody-musical I Wish You Well at Edinburgh Fridge and in the West End is Diana Vickers (The Rise and Fall of Little Voice) as THE Diva.
The show follows Shane Hollandaise and Ilya Stroganoff, two hockey stars whose fierce on-ice rivalry masks a romance neither man is willing to admit. Described as loosely inspired by a certain hit TV series, DEEP-HEAT RIVALRY was written and directed by Oliver-nominated Trevor Ashley, mixing locker-room drama with parody songs that range from power ballads to party pop. The show is described as leaning into outrageous comedy and shameless innuendo rather than any real interest in the mechanics of hockey.
Deep-Heat Rivalry comes from acclaimed writers and performers, the Olivier nominated Trevor Ashley and Phil Scott, with the former also set to direct. They are renowned for their irreverent, high-camp theatrical style and a string of hit productions that celebrate bold comedy, musical parody, and larger-than-life entertainment.
Photo Credit: Mark Senior
Jason Leigh Winter
Sario Solomon, Diana Vickers and Jason Leigh Winter
Sario Solomon & Jason Leigh Winter
The Cast of Deep Heat Rivalry
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