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Photos: BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL UK Tour Opens in Stoke on Trent

Following several postponements and cancellations, the tour is now underway.

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Additional production photos have been released for the UK tour of Burlesque the Musical. Based on Steven Antin’s iconic Golden Globe-winning film starring Christina Aguilera and Cher, Burlesque the Musical is now on stage, having opened in Stoke on Trent. Check out the photos below!

Step inside a club where sequins shimmer, seduction sparkles, and a single song can change your life forever. When Ali heads to New York searching for her mother, Tess Richarde, she is swept into a dazzling underground world of ambition, temptation, music, and desire - discovering not only her extraordinary voice, but the family she never knew she needed.

Featuring songs by Christina Aguilera, Sia, Diane Warren, Jess Folley, Todrick Hall, and Steven Antin, Burlesque the Musical is a scintillating celebration of self-discovery, empowerment, and unapologetic fabulousness. 

BroadwayWorld recently reported on the musical's multiple cancellations in the past weeks, which has been linked to cast illneses and technical issues. 

Photo Credit: Rosie Moore The Social Sort

Photos: BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL UK Tour Opens in Stoke on Trent Image


Cast

Photos: BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL UK Tour Opens in Stoke on Trent Image


Faye Brookes

Photos: BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL UK Tour Opens in Stoke on Trent Image


Faye Brookes and Ryan Carter

Photos: BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL UK Tour Opens in Stoke on Trent Image


Gracie O'Brien

Photos: BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL UK Tour Opens in Stoke on Trent Image


Burlesque

Photos: BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL UK Tour Opens in Stoke on Trent Image


Gracie O'Brien and cast

Photos: BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL UK Tour Opens in Stoke on Trent Image


Davide Fienauri and cast

Photos: BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL UK Tour Opens in Stoke on Trent Image


Davide Fienauri and cast photo

Photos: BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL UK Tour Opens in Stoke on Trent Image


Ryan Carter and cast

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