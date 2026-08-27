Photos: BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL UK Tour Opens in Stoke on Trent

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Additional production photos have been released for the UK tour of Burlesque the Musical. Based on Steven Antin’s iconic Golden Globe-winning film starring Christina Aguilera and Cher, Burlesque the Musical is now on stage, having opened in Stoke on Trent. Check out the photos below!

Step inside a club where sequins shimmer, seduction sparkles, and a single song can change your life forever. When Ali heads to New York searching for her mother, Tess Richarde, she is swept into a dazzling underground world of ambition, temptation, music, and desire - discovering not only her extraordinary voice, but the family she never knew she needed.

Featuring songs by Christina Aguilera, Sia, Diane Warren, Jess Folley, Todrick Hall, and Steven Antin, Burlesque the Musical is a scintillating celebration of self-discovery, empowerment, and unapologetic fabulousness.

BroadwayWorld recently reported on the musical's multiple cancellations in the past weeks, which has been linked to cast illneses and technical issues.

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