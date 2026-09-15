Photos: Axel Duffy, Roger Bart, and More in Rehearsal For BACK TO THE FUTURE UK Tour

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All new rehearsal photos have been released for BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical ahead of its first ever UK tour, opening at the Bristol Hippodrome from Thursday 8 October. Check out the photos below!

The production stars Tony Award-winning stage and screen star Roger Bart as Doc Brown, Australian rising star Axel Duffy as Marty McFly, James Oliver as George McFly, Danielle Rose as Lorraine Baines, Brandon Lee Sears as Goldie Wilson and Marvin Berry, Toby Shellard as Biff Tannen, Tash Bacarese-Hamilton as Jennifer Parker, Rhys Owen as Strickland, Katrina Stenning as Linda McFly, and Blake Jordan as Dave McFly.

The company is completed by Chloe Bell, Nicole Carlisle, Tilly Ducker, Rebecca French, Tia Gyngell, Kai Harris, Katie Hutton, Keir Hylands, Arthur Janes, Stephen Lewis-Johnston, Zachary Miller, George Olney, Trézel Sergeant and Lashane Williams. At select performances Arthur Janes will play the role of Marty McFly.

Roger Bart will play the role of Doc Brown at the Bristol Hippodrome (8 October – 21 November 2026), Edinburgh Playhouse (2 December 2026 – 2 January 2027) and Liverpool Empire (12 January – 6 February 2027). Brian Conley will play Doc Brown at Milton Keynes Theatre (9 – 27 February 2027). Further casting for the role of Doc Brown is to be announced.

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is a global success, with productions currently running in Japan, Germany, and aboard Royal Caribbean Cruises, with a French production to follow. The show recently completed a two-year tour of North America, alongside acclaimed runs in Sydney and on Broadway and has now been seen by over 5.5 million people worldwide, so far. The critically acclaimed Olivier, WhatsOnStage and Broadway World Award-winning Best New Musical played its final performance in London’s West End on Sunday 12 April 2026 after 5 years at the Adelphi Theatre, where it broke box office records and was seen by over 2.3 million people.

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town), alongside the multi Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Chris Bailey (choreography), Chris Fisher (Illusions), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is produced by Colin Ingram, Frankel/Viertel/Baruch/Routh Group, Playing Field, CJ ENM, Universal Theatrical Group, Fin C Gray, Evolution Productions, Nicholson Green Productions, Augury, Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale.

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