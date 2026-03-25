Photos: AVENUE Q Returns to the West End

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All new photos have been released for the West End return of Avenue Q, bringing the original Broadway puppets to the Shaftesbury Theatre for a strictly limited season. Check out the photos below!

The production stars Emily Benjamin as Kate Monster and Lucy The Slut, Noah Harrison as Princeton and Rod, Meg Hateley as Mrs T and Bad Idea Bear, Oliver Jacobson as Brian, Charlie McCullagh as Nicky, Trekkie Monster and Bad Idea Bear, Amelia Kinu Muus as Christmas Eve and Dionne Ward-Anderson as Gary. The company is completed by Jasmine Beel, Jonathan Carlton, Angelis Hunt, Lesley Lemon, Jessica Niles Kadi and Joshua Williams-Ward.

The anniversary production is directed by the original award-winning Broadway director Jason Moore, has music & lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx and book by Jeff Whitty, music orchestrations and arrangements by Stephen Oremus original Broadway puppets, conceived and designed by Rick Lyon and set design by Anna Louizos. Joined by new UK based creative team members will see choreography by Ebony Molina, costume design by Jean Chan, lighting design by Tim Lutkin, sound design by Paul Groothuis, video design by Nina Dunn for Pixellux, musical direction by Benjamin Holder, puppetry coaching by Iestyn Evans and Andy Heath for Talk to the Hand Puppet, hair & makeup design by Jackie Saundercock and casting by Pearson Casting CDG. Original West End company member Julie Atherton will serve as Associate Director on the production.

Avenue Q is produced by Kevin McCollum and Jamie Wilson Productions.