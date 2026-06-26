Photos: AVENUE Q Celebrates West End 20th Anniversary
The 20th anniversary production, which recently opened at the Shaftesbury Theatre, is playing a strictly limited season until Sunday 3 January 2027.
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This Sunday (28 June 2026) marks 20-years since the multi-award-winning hit musical Avenue Q first opened in the West End at the Noel Coward Theatre (28 June 2006). Check out a special anniversary portrait of the West End company!
The 20th anniversary production, which recently opened at the Shaftesbury Theatre, is playing a strictly limited season until Sunday 3 January 2027, bringing the original Broadway puppets back to the block!
The production stars Emily Benjamin as Kate Monster and Lucy The Slut, Noah Harrison as Princeton and Rod, Meg Hateley as Mrs T and Bad Idea Bear, Oliver Jacobson as Brian, Charlie McCullagh as Nicky, Trekkie Monster and Bad Idea Bear, Amelia Kinu Muus as Christmas Eve and Dionne Ward-Anderson as Gary. The company is completed by Jasmine Beel, Jonathan Carlton, Angelis Hunt, Lesley Lemon, Jessica Niles Kadi and Joshua Williams-Ward.
The anniversary production is directed by the original award-winning Broadway director Jason Moore, has music & lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx and book by Jeff Whitty, music orchestrations and arrangements by Stephen Oremus, original Broadway puppets, conceived and designed by Rick Lyon and set design by Anna Louizos. Alongside choreography by Ebony Molina, costume design by Jean Chan, lighting design by Tim Lutkin, sound design by Paul Groothuis, video design by Nina Dunn for Pixellux, musical direction by Benjamin Holder, puppetry coaching by Iestyn Evans and Andy Heath for Talk to the Hand Puppet, hair & makeup design by Jackie Saundercock, casting by Pearson Casting CDG and original West End company member, Julie Atherton, as Associate Director.
Photo credit: Oliver Rosser
The company of Avenue Q