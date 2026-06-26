Photos: AVENUE Q Celebrates West End 20th Anniversary

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This Sunday (28 June 2026) marks 20-years since the multi-award-winning hit musical Avenue Q first opened in the West End at the Noel Coward Theatre (28 June 2006). Check out a special anniversary portrait of the West End company!

The 20th anniversary production, which recently opened at the Shaftesbury Theatre, is playing a strictly limited season until Sunday 3 January 2027, bringing the original Broadway puppets back to the block!

The production stars Emily Benjamin as Kate Monster and Lucy The Slut, Noah Harrison as Princeton and Rod, Meg Hateley as Mrs T and Bad Idea Bear, Oliver Jacobson as Brian, Charlie McCullagh as Nicky, Trekkie Monster and Bad Idea Bear, Amelia Kinu Muus as Christmas Eve and Dionne Ward-Anderson as Gary. The company is completed by Jasmine Beel, Jonathan Carlton, Angelis Hunt, Lesley Lemon, Jessica Niles Kadi and Joshua Williams-Ward.

The anniversary production is directed by the original award-winning Broadway director Jason Moore, has music & lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx and book by Jeff Whitty, music orchestrations and arrangements by Stephen Oremus, original Broadway puppets, conceived and designed by Rick Lyon and set design by Anna Louizos. Alongside choreography by Ebony Molina, costume design by Jean Chan, lighting design by Tim Lutkin, sound design by Paul Groothuis, video design by Nina Dunn for Pixellux, musical direction by Benjamin Holder, puppetry coaching by Iestyn Evans and Andy Heath for Talk to the Hand Puppet, hair & makeup design by Jackie Saundercock, casting by Pearson Casting CDG and original West End company member, Julie Atherton, as Associate Director.

Photo credit: Oliver Rosser

The company of Avenue Q

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Related Stories 1 AVENUE Q Extends Limited Run at The Shaftesbury Theatre

The 20th anniversary production of AVENUE Q has extended its limited run at London's Shaftesbury Theatre, with Kevin McCollum and Jamie Wilson Productions citing popular demand. 2 Review Roundup: AVENUE Q Returns to The West End

On Avenue Q, puppets and people intermingle in this show about the trials and tribulations of life as a grown-up: love, sex, money, race, and how to tell your roommate he’s gay. After two decades, the three-time Tony Award-winning musical Avenue Q has returned to the West End in all its glory. With original Broadway director Jason Moore and original puppet designer Rick Lyon, a brand new cast takes on the puppet show with a difference. 3 Review: AVENUE Q, Shaftesbury Theatre

The puppet show pumped full of profanity is back. Jason Moore's outrageous Avenue Q premiered in the West End two decades ago, bringing issues such as racism, the housing crisis and youth identity crisis to the stage in a unique and incredibly clever format. Oh yes, and there is explicit puppet sex too.