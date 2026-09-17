Photos: A TALE OF TWO CITIES UK Tour- First Look

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Marlowe Theatre has released production images for the major UK tour of the Marlowe Theatre Production of Charles Dickens' A Tale of Two Cities, adapted for stage by Terence Rattigan and John Gielgud.

The production is currently playing at the Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (14–19 Sep, press night Thu 17 Sep). The show will then tour to Leeds Playhouse (22–26 Sep) ahead of further dates in 2027 at Theatre Royal, Bath (15–23 Jan), Cheltenham Theatre (2–6 Feb), Chichester Festival Theatre (9–13 Feb), King's Theatre Edinburgh (16–20 Feb) and Theatr Clwyd (23–27 Feb), with further dates to be announced.

The cast includes Martin Bassindale (Stryver and Defarge), Scarlett Brookes (Miss Pross, Judge and Road Mender), Samuel Collings (Sydney Carton and Marquis de St. Evrémonde), Daniel Hickey (Clerk, Peasant Boy), Jasmine Kerr (Foreman, Peasant Girl, Gaoler), Jordan Loughran (Lucie Manette and Seamstress), Roger Ringrose (Lorry and Gabelle), Ed Sayer (Charles Darnay and Brother of Marquis de St. Evrémonde), Robyn Sinclair (Madame Defarge, Attorney General and Patrol), Simon Startin (Barsad and Gaspard) and François Testory (Dr. Manette and Valet).

A Tale of Two Cities is directed by Michael Fentiman (Amélie, Titus Andronicus, The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe, Loot).

"It was the best of times. It was the worst of times." - In 1770s Paris, revolution is stirring. Sydney Carton is a brilliant yet cynical barrister from England. Charles Darnay is the rebel child of French aristocrats. When they both fall for charming émigré Lucie Manette, a chain of events is set in motion which will endanger everyone. As the Reign of Terror rages on the streets of Paris, for some, love is a lifeline; for others, a sentence to the guillotine. Adapted for stage by Terence Rattigan (The Winslow Boy, The Deep Blue Sea) and John Gielgud, based on one of the best-selling novels of all time, this epic story of love, sacrifice and redemption asks: is there any price too great to pay for love?

With direction by Michael Fentiman, the production includes set design by Max Jones, costume design by Kinnetia Isidore, lighting design by Ben Jacobs, sound design by Richard Hammarton, music by Barnaby Race, video design by Nina Dunn for PixelLux, wigs, hair & make-up design by Susanna Peretz, casting by Helena Palmer CDG, and fights by Jonathan Holby. Audrey Brisson serves as Creative Associate, with Pip Minnithorpe as Associate Director, and award-winning playwright Leo Butler acts as dramaturg.

UK TOUR 2026

Marlowe Theatre 14–19 September

Press night Thur 17 Sep 7pm

Mon, Tue, Wed, 7.30pm

Thur 2pm & 7pm (press night)

Fri 7.30pm (captioned performance and post-show Q&A)

Sat 2.30pm (British Sign Language-interpreted performance) & 7.30pm (audio-described performance)

https://marlowetheatre.com/shows/a-tale-of-two-cities/

Leeds Playhouse 22–26 September

Tues–Sat 7.30pm

Wed 7.30pm (audio-described performance)

Thu matinee 1pm

Fri 7.30pm (post-show Q&A)

Sat matinee 2pm (British Sign Language-interpreted performance and captioned performance)

2027

Theatre Royal Bath 15–23 January

Evening performances 7.30pm

No performance on Sunday 17 January

16, 20, 23 January matinees 2.30pm

Cheltenham Theatre 2–6 February - on sale soon

Chichester Festival Theatre 9–13 February

Evening performances 7.30pm

No evening performance on 10 February.

10, 11, 13 February matinees 2.30pm

King's Theatre, Edinburgh 16–20 February - on sale soon

Theatr Clwyd 23–26 February - on sale mid October

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner



Photo Credit: Marc Brenner.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 03 Hrs 02 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming