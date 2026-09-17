Photos: A TALE OF TWO CITIES UK Tour- First Look
The production is directed by Michael Fentiman and features a cast led by Martin Bassindale, Jordan Loughran, and Ed Sayer.
The Marlowe Theatre has released production images for the major UK tour of the Marlowe Theatre Production of Charles Dickens' A Tale of Two Cities, adapted for stage by Terence Rattigan and John Gielgud.
The production is currently playing at the Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (14–19 Sep, press night Thu 17 Sep). The show will then tour to Leeds Playhouse (22–26 Sep) ahead of further dates in 2027 at Theatre Royal, Bath (15–23 Jan), Cheltenham Theatre (2–6 Feb), Chichester Festival Theatre (9–13 Feb), King's Theatre Edinburgh (16–20 Feb) and Theatr Clwyd (23–27 Feb), with further dates to be announced.
The cast includes Martin Bassindale (Stryver and Defarge), Scarlett Brookes (Miss Pross, Judge and Road Mender), Samuel Collings (Sydney Carton and Marquis de St. Evrémonde), Daniel Hickey (Clerk, Peasant Boy), Jasmine Kerr (Foreman, Peasant Girl, Gaoler), Jordan Loughran (Lucie Manette and Seamstress), Roger Ringrose (Lorry and Gabelle), Ed Sayer (Charles Darnay and Brother of Marquis de St. Evrémonde), Robyn Sinclair (Madame Defarge, Attorney General and Patrol), Simon Startin (Barsad and Gaspard) and François Testory (Dr. Manette and Valet).
A Tale of Two Cities is directed by Michael Fentiman (Amélie, Titus Andronicus, The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe, Loot).
"It was the best of times. It was the worst of times." - In 1770s Paris, revolution is stirring. Sydney Carton is a brilliant yet cynical barrister from England. Charles Darnay is the rebel child of French aristocrats. When they both fall for charming émigré Lucie Manette, a chain of events is set in motion which will endanger everyone. As the Reign of Terror rages on the streets of Paris, for some, love is a lifeline; for others, a sentence to the guillotine. Adapted for stage by Terence Rattigan (The Winslow Boy, The Deep Blue Sea) and John Gielgud, based on one of the best-selling novels of all time, this epic story of love, sacrifice and redemption asks: is there any price too great to pay for love?
With direction by Michael Fentiman, the production includes set design by Max Jones, costume design by Kinnetia Isidore, lighting design by Ben Jacobs, sound design by Richard Hammarton, music by Barnaby Race, video design by Nina Dunn for PixelLux, wigs, hair & make-up design by Susanna Peretz, casting by Helena Palmer CDG, and fights by Jonathan Holby. Audrey Brisson serves as Creative Associate, with Pip Minnithorpe as Associate Director, and award-winning playwright Leo Butler acts as dramaturg.
UK TOUR 2026
Marlowe Theatre 14–19 September
Press night Thur 17 Sep 7pm
Mon, Tue, Wed, 7.30pm
Thur 2pm & 7pm (press night)
Fri 7.30pm (captioned performance and post-show Q&A)
Sat 2.30pm (British Sign Language-interpreted performance) & 7.30pm (audio-described performance)
https://marlowetheatre.com/shows/a-tale-of-two-cities/
Leeds Playhouse 22–26 September
Tues–Sat 7.30pm
Wed 7.30pm (audio-described performance)
Thu matinee 1pm
Fri 7.30pm (post-show Q&A)
Sat matinee 2pm (British Sign Language-interpreted performance and captioned performance)
2027
Theatre Royal Bath 15–23 January
Evening performances 7.30pm
No performance on Sunday 17 January
16, 20, 23 January matinees 2.30pm
Cheltenham Theatre 2–6 February - on sale soon
Chichester Festival Theatre 9–13 February
Evening performances 7.30pm
No evening performance on 10 February.
10, 11, 13 February matinees 2.30pm
King's Theatre, Edinburgh 16–20 February - on sale soon
Theatr Clwyd 23–26 February - on sale mid October
Photo Credit: Marc Brenner
Samuel Collings and Jordan Loughran
Jordan Loughran and Scarlett Brookes
Jordan Loughran and François Testory
Daniel Hickey, Robyn Sinclair, Samuel Collings, Scarlett Brookes, Martin Bassindale, François Testory, Jordan Loughran, Roger Ringrose, Jasmine Kerr and Simon Startin
Daniel Hickey, Jasmine Kerr, Jordan Loughran, François Testory, Roger Ringrose, Scarlett Brookes, Samuel Collings, Robyn Sinclair
François Testory and Daniel Hickey
François Testory
Simon Startin, Daniel Hickey, Robyn Sinclair, Roger Ringrose, François Testory, Samuel Collings, Scarlett Brookes, Jasmine Kerr, Ed Sayer
Roger Ringrose, Martin Bassindale, Ed Sayer, Jordan Loughran, François Testory, Scarlett Brookes
Roger Ringrose, Ed Sayer and Samuel Collings
Photo Credit: Marc Brenner.
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