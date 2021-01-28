Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Photo Flash: See Jon Culshaw, Matthew Kelly, Jemma Redgrave and Adrian Scarborough Filming BARNES' PEOPLE

The production will be streamed from 18 February to 31 July 2021.

Jan. 28, 2021  

Original Theatre Company and Perfectly Normal Productions present Barnes' People, filmed on stage at Theatre Royal Windsor. People! Barnes' People is a series of four theatrical monologues written by Peter Barnes: Billy & Me starring Jon Culshaw (Spitting Image, Dead Ringers, Horrible Histories, Newzoids, The Impressions Show with Culshaw and Stephenson), directed by Charlotte Peters, Losing Myself starring Matthew Kelly (Benidorm, Cold Blood, Stars in Their Eyes) , directed by Philip Franks, Rosa starring Jemma Redgrave (Granchester, Holby City, Doctor Who) , directed by Philip Franks and True Born Englishman starring Adrian Scarborough (Gavin and Stacey, Killing Eve, Midsomer Murders, Miranda, 1917), directed by Philip Franks.

Check out photos of the filming below!

The production will be streamed from 18 February to 31 July 2021 via originaltheatreonline.com, with tickets available now.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Ben Cameron
Ben Cameron
Betsy Struxness
Betsy Struxness
Arielle Jacobs
Arielle Jacobs

Related Articles
Sierra Madre Playhouse Presents Live Actor Panel on Zoom Photo

Sierra Madre Playhouse Presents Live Actor Panel on Zoom

Tonya Pinkins & More Will Take Part in TRUSPEAK... HEAR OUR VOICES! Photo

Tonya Pinkins & More Will Take Part in TRUSPEAK... HEAR OUR VOICES!

Ariana DeBose, Branford Marsalis, Mandolin Orange and More To Take Part in BIG NIGHT IN FO Photo

Ariana DeBose, Branford Marsalis, Mandolin Orange and More To Take Part in BIG NIGHT IN FOR THE ARTS

Sun Valley Music Festivals Winter Broadcasts Continue With A Talk Exploring Classical Musi Photo

Sun Valley Music Festival's Winter Broadcasts Continue With A Talk Exploring Classical Music And The Human Condition


More Hot Stories For You

  • BroadwayWorld and Broadway Licensing Team Up for New Digital Marketing Program for Licensees
  • PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Returns To The North Charleston Coliseum
  • Trustus Theatre Presents LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL
  • Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra to Stream Three Upcoming Concerts