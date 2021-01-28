Photo Flash: See Jon Culshaw, Matthew Kelly, Jemma Redgrave and Adrian Scarborough Filming BARNES' PEOPLE

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Original Theatre Company and Perfectly Normal Productions present Barnes' People, filmed on stage at Theatre Royal Windsor. People! Barnes' People is a series of four theatrical monologues written by Peter Barnes: Billy & Me starring Jon Culshaw (Spitting Image, Dead Ringers, Horrible Histories, Newzoids, The Impressions Show with Culshaw and Stephenson), directed by Charlotte Peters, Losing Myself starring Matthew Kelly (Benidorm, Cold Blood, Stars in Their Eyes) , directed by Philip Franks, Rosa starring Jemma Redgrave (Granchester, Holby City, Doctor Who) , directed by Philip Franks and True Born Englishman starring Adrian Scarborough (Gavin and Stacey, Killing Eve, Midsomer Murders, Miranda, 1917), directed by Philip Franks.

Check out photos of the filming below!

The production will be streamed from 18 February to 31 July 2021 via originaltheatreonline.com, with tickets available now.

