Photos: Layton Williams Rehearses Dance Routine For WEST END MUSICAL CELEBRATION - Live At The Palace

Some of London's top theatre stars take the stage in West End Musical Celebration-Live at the Palace June 10-13.

An all singing, all dancing extravaganza, the lineup includes Sophie Evans, Alice Fearn, Ben Forster, Rachel John, Shanay Holmes, Trevor Dion Nicholas, and Layton Williams.

'Step into the world of musicals' and 'become the cast' in this feel good immersive concert. Brought to you by Chris Steward and Shanay Holmes, the producers of West End Musical Drive In and West End Musical Brunch in association with Nica Burns for six performances from the 10 to 13 June 2021 at the Palace Theatre. It's the perfect way for musical theatre fans to celebrate!

A percentage of profits will be donated to Acting For Others.

Creative team: musical director Richard Beadle, lighting designer Howard Hudson, sound designer Rob Bettle, and costume designer Faye Young.

