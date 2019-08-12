Photo Flash: Jerry Herman's SHOWTUNE at the Union Theatre

Prepare yourself for a slice of musical theatre heaven with an entire evening of Jerry Herman music and lyrics. SHOWTUNE delivers everything that its title promises and then some! No lyric is left unsung in this top-notch retrospective of Herman's phenomenal career in songwriting. Familiar tunes from such illustrious titles as Hello Dolly!, Mame and La Cage Aux Folles will be stuck in your head long after this charming show ends.

A performer-driven piece that has its heart in Herman's words, it's the perfect celebration for the recipient of the 2009 Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

The company is made up of Aidan Cutler, Alex Burns, Daniel Wallage, Ella-Maria Danson, James Molyneux, Charlotte George, Michael Bowie, Jasmine Hackett, Gabriel Hinchliffe and Samara Rawlins.

The show's creative team features Luke Byrne as Director/Choreographer, Henry Brennan as Musical Director, Emily Stangam as Assistant Director/Choreographer and Matthew Swithinbank as Lighting Designer.

