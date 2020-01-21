Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For TIME AND TIDE at Park Theatre

Relish Theatre will present the world premiere of award-winning writer James McDermott's new play. Time and Tide was longlisted for The Verity Bargate Award, the Bruntwood and Papatango Playwriting Prizes, and developed as part of Park Theatre's Script Accelerator Programme.

May runs a crumbling caff on the end of Cromer Pier. Her delivery man, Ken, is running out of customers, thanks to Costa. Nemo is desperate to tread the boards in London. His unrequited love, Daz, is burying his head in the sand over his best mate leaving.

Time And Tide is an LGBT comic drama about a Norfolk community, struggling with change.

James McDermott is a scriptwriter and performance poet based in East Anglia. Plays include Fast Food starring Jude Law (Lyric Hammersmith), Justice 39 (Luton Culture, co-written with Roy Williams and Atiha Sen Gupta), Street Life (Norwich Theatre Royal) and Rubber Ring (Pleasance Islington; UK Tour; Winner of Pulse Festival's Suitcase Prize 2017). James is an Associate Artist at HighTide and Norwich Arts Centre, and resident playwriting teacher at Norwich Theatre Royal.

Relish Theatre is a previously Norwich based theatre company, dedicated to showcasing the work of regional talent. Previous work includes Cuttings (The Hope Theatre), Unicorn (Theatre N16), A Matter Of Life And Debt (Edinburgh Fringe) and the podcast Theatre Feuds!





