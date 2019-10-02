Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For MEET ME AT DAWN at Arcola

Arcola Theatre in association with DOT Theatre present the London première of multi-award-winning writer Zinnie Harris' Meet Me at Dawn. Murat Daltaban directs Jessica Hardwick (Helen) and Marianne Oldham (Robyn). Meet Me at Dawn, which draws on the legend of Orpheus and Eurydice in this gripping tale of devotion and loss, opens on 16 October, with previews from 9 October and runs until 9 November.

"I was near to death but I got this incredible surge, this superhuman surge, and I swam. I swam."

When a boat trip goes horribly wrong, Helen and her girlfriend Robyn find themselves stranded on an island in the middle of the sea. As the night draws in, it becomes clear that the island is not as it first appears. And neither are Helen and Robyn.

Meet Me at Dawn comes to London for the first time in a new production by Murat Daltaban, whose staging of Zinnie Harris' Rhinoceros (after Ionesco) at the Edinburgh Lyceum won widespread acclaim in 2017.





