Photo Flash: Inside Press Night For HOW LOVE IS SPELT at Southwark Playhouse

Sep. 9, 2019  

Starring Michelle Collins (Eastenders, Coronation Street) and Nigel Boyle (Line Of Duty), HOW LOVE IS SPELT tells the story of Peta, who's new in town and is ready for whatever London has to throw at her.

HOW LOVE IS SPELT is directed by Charlotte Peters (Associate Director War Horse UK Tour and An Inspector Calls West End) and designed by Georgia de Grey, who was a finalist for the Linbury Prize for Stage Design in 2013 and nominated for an Off-West End award for her set design for Alkaline at the Park Theatre.

This nostalgic and honest meditation on love and relationships from Susan Smith Blackburn Prize-winning playwright Chloë Moss (This Wide Night, Soho Theatre; Dickensian, BBC) was first produced and performed at the Bush Theatre in 2004.

Box Office: www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk

Michelle Collins
Michelle Collins

Michelle Collins
Michelle Collins

Photo Flash: Inside Press Night For HOW LOVE IS SPELT at Southwark Playhouse
Larner Wallace-Taylor, Duncan Moore, Yana Penrose, Charlotte Peters, Michelle Collins, Nigel Boyle, Benjamin O'Mahony, Georgia Degrey

Charlotte Peters and Yana Penrose
Charlotte Peters and Yana Penrose

Benjamin O'Mahony, Larner Wallace-Taylor
Benjamin O'Mahony, Larner Wallace-Taylor



