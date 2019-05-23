Photo Flash: Inside Opening Night of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

Following sold-out runs at the National Theatre and in New York at the Park Avenue Armory, the NT and Neal Street Productions' critically acclaimed production of The Lehman Trilogy arrives in the West End, opening for a limited 16-week run.

The Lehman Trilogy, by Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power and directed by Sam Mendes (The Ferryman, Skyfall), plays at the Piccadilly Theatre until Saturday 31 August.

The Lehman Trilogy transfers to the West End direct from the production's triumphant New York debut at the Park Avenue Armory, where it garnered huge critical acclaim. The New York Times called it a 'magnificent play, a genuinely epic production out of London, directed with surging sweep and fine-tooled precision by Sam Mendes...with a design team that understands the value of simplicity in doing justice to complex matters.' The production has been nominated for two Drama Desk Awards; Luke Halls for Outstanding Projection Design and Nick Powell for Outstanding Music in a Play, and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Broadway or off-Broadway play. The winners will be announced later this month.

The story of a family and a company that changed the world, told in three parts on a single evening. The Lehman Trilogy weaves through nearly two centuries of Lehman lineage. On a cold September morning in 1844 a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside. Dreaming of a new life in the new world. He is joined by his two brothers and an American epic begins. 163 years later, the firm they establish - Lehman Brothers - spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy, and triggers the largest financial crisis in history.

Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles play the Lehman brothers and a cast of characters, including their sons and grandsons, in an extraordinary feat of storytelling, until 3 August. From 5 August, Dominik Tiefenthaler will play the role of Emanuel Lehman alongside Simon Russell Beale and Adam Godley.

The Lehman Trilogy features Olivier Award-nominated set designs by Es Devlin, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, video design by Luke Halls, and lighting design by Jon Clark. The Composer & Sound Designer is Nick Powell, the Co-Sound Designer is Dominic Bilkey, with music direction by Candida Caldicot, movement by Polly Bennett and voice by Charmian Hoare. The Associate Director is Zoé Ford Burnett.

