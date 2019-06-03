Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13 3/4

Get a peek inside rehearsal for the West End transfer of THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13¾ - THE MUSICAL, which opens at The Ambassadors Theatre on 15 June running until 12 October.

Following two highly acclaimed runs at Curve and Menier Chocolate Factory, Sue Townsend's THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13¾ - THE MUSICAL, will open in the West End. Set in 1980s Leicester, this adaptation of the best-selling book is a timeless tale of teenage angst, family struggles and unrequited love, told through the eyes of tortured poet and misunderstood intellectual Adrian Mole. This critically acclaimed production of THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13¾ - THE MUSICAL has book and lyrics by Jake Brunger, music and lyrics by Pippa Clearly, and is directed by Luke Sheppard.

The cast includes Rosemary Ashe as Grandma, Lara Denning as Miss Elf/Doreen Slater, John Hopkins as Mr Lucas/Mr Scruton, Andrew Langtree as George, Amy Ellen Richardson as Pauline, and Ian Talbot OBE as Bert Baxtor. Also in the cast are Holly Ashton and Mathew Craig and a childrens cast of 16.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You