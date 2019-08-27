Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with A TASTE OF HONEY

Get a sneak peek inside rehearsal for the National Theatre's UK tour of A Taste of Honey. Shelagh Delaney's remarkable taboo-breaking 1950s play, which was first produced in the Lyttelton Theatre in 2014, is directed by Bijan Sheibani and designed by Hildegard Bechtler, reconceived in an exciting new production featuring a live on stage band.

Jodie Prenger (Oliver!, Shirley Valentine, Abigail's Party UK tour), leads the cast as Helen. Joining her are Gemma Dobsonas Jo, Durone Stokes as Jimmie, Stuart Thompson as Geoffrey, and Tom Varey as Peter. They are joined by understudiesLiam Bessell, Katy Clayton, Claire Eden, and Marcel White.

Written by Shelagh Delaney when she was nineteen, A Taste of Honey offers an explosive celebration of the vulnerabilities and strengths of the female spirit in a deprived and restless world.

When her mother Helen runs off with a car salesman, feisty teenager Jo takes up with Jimmy, a sailor who promises to marry her, before he heads for the seas. Art student Geoff moves in and assumes the role of surrogate parent until, misguidedly, he sends for Helen and their unconventional setup unravels.

An exhilarating depiction of working-class life in post-war Salford, A Taste of Honey will open there at The Lowry from 13 - 21 September, with a press night on Friday 20 September. The tour will also visit the Kings Theatre, Edinburgh (24 - 28 September); the Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (1 - 5 October); Richmond Theatre (7 - 12 October); Grand Opera House,Belfast (15 - 19 October); Leicester Curve (22 - 26 October); Theatre Royal, Bath (28 October - 2 November); Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton (5 - 9 November); and the Norwich Theatre Royal (12 - 16 November). Tickets are now on sale.



The lighting designer is Paul Anderson, the movement director is Aline David, the composer and musical arranger isBenjamin Kwasi Burrell. The sound designer is Ian Dickinson for Autograph, and Company Voice Work is by Joel Trill.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You