Photo Flash: Head Inside Rehearsal for ZORRO THE MUSICAL at Hope Mill Theatre

Article Pixel Feb. 26, 2020  
Zorro The Musical reveals a first look at the cast in action as rehearsal images for the new immersive production are released today. The production features music by The Gipsy Kings and the evening will start with live entertainment and a Flamenco party in the foyer of Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre before the story continues in the auditorium itself, bringing the legendary adventure of the masked hero to life. Zorro the Musical is directed by Christian Durham and runs from 14 March - 18 April 2020, with opening night on 18 March.

Zorro the Musical will be performed by a cast of 16 actor-musicians with Antony Costa as Garcia, Alex Gibson-Giorgio as Ramon, Emma Kingston as Luisa, Genevieve Nicole as Inez, Kit Orton as Don Alejandro and Benjamin Purkiss as the masked hero, Zorro. The cast is completed by Ajjaz Awad, Amy Bastani, Isobel Bates, Ben Boskovic, Maxwell Griffin, Matthew Heywood, Jessica Pardoe, Thomas Ping, Seren Sandham-Davies and Stylianos Thomadakis.

With music by the Gipsy Kings and John Cameron, lyrics by Stephen Clark and a book by Stephen Clark and Helen Edmundson, Zorro the Musical reinvigorates the story of the iconic hero, who appears when times are hardest and the struggle for freedom feels lost. The audience will be enveloped by the action of the legendary adventure as they are taken on a thrilling journey into an iconic story of good vs. evil, love vs. hate, brother vs. brother. The production is presented by Katy Lipson and John Gertz and features original music by the Gipsy Kings, alongside their international hits including Bamboleo, Baila Me and Djobi, Djoba. The production will be filled with pounding flamenco, breathtaking sword fights, tricks and magic, comedy and, at its heart, the desperate battle within a family of power versus freedom.

Tickets are now on sale at www.hopemilltheatre.co.uk/events/zorro/

Photo Credit: Ben Hewis

Alex Gibson-Giorgio

Seren Sandhanm-Davies, Jessica Pardoe, Stylianos Thomadakis, Isobel Bates

ZORRO THE MUSICAL In Rehearsal

ZORRO THE MUSICAL In Rehearsal

ZORRO THE MUSICAL In Rehearsal

ZORRO THE MUSICAL In Rehearsal

ZORRO THE MUSICAL In Rehearsal

ZORRO THE MUSICAL In Rehearsal

Ajjaz Awad, Kit Orton, Emma Kingston

Kit Orton and Antony Costa

Benjamin Purkiss and Emma Kingston

Benjamin Purkiss and Alex Gibson-Giorgio

Anthony Costa

Antony Costa and Genevieve Nicole

Alex Gibson-Giorgio and Benjamin Purkiss




