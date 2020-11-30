Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for CINDERELLA: THE SOCIALLY DISTANCED BALL

The Turbine Theatres will reopen its doors with its first ever adult pantomime, Cinderella: The Socially Distanced Ball. This hilarious panto has been written by Jodie Prenger and Neil Hurst, and is being directed by Lizzy Connolly.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

The cast are Oscar Conlon-Morrey, Rufus Hound, Debbie Kurup, Scott Paige, Sean Parkins and Daisy Wood Davis.

Prepare to have your Christmas socks blown off with this all-star cast, celebrating theatre at its naughtiest. Glittery anti-bac will be at hand, and they promise to get home before midnight.

