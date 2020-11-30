Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for CINDERELLA: THE SOCIALLY DISTANCED BALL

Article Pixel

Cinderella: The Socially Distanced Ball will run 3-23 December.

Nov. 30, 2020  

The Turbine Theatres will reopen its doors with its first ever adult pantomime, Cinderella: The Socially Distanced Ball. This hilarious panto has been written by Jodie Prenger and Neil Hurst, and is being directed by Lizzy Connolly.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

The cast are Oscar Conlon-Morrey, Rufus Hound, Debbie Kurup, Scott Paige, Sean Parkins and Daisy Wood Davis.

Prepare to have your Christmas socks blown off with this all-star cast, celebrating theatre at its naughtiest. Glittery anti-bac will be at hand, and they promise to get home before midnight.


Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Jeremy Schonfeld Goes Live Today With New Tracks From 'Brooklyn to Beacon'
  • Playwriting Applications Open for Scranton Scratch Night
  • Live Premieres Virtually at New Rep
  • Kris Kringle The Musical - FREE Virtual Production