Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for AMELIE THE MUSICAL in the West End

Olivier-nominee Audrey Brisson stars in the title role.

May. 18, 2021  

Amélie The Musical arrives in the heart of the West End this summer. Following the government roadmap announcement, tickets are on sale now for a socially distanced audience at the Criterion Theatre from Thursday 20 May. Olivier-nominee Audrey Brisson (The Elephantom, Pinocchio and Pericles (National Theatre), The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk (Kneehigh), and The Grinning Man (Bristol Old Vic)), will return to the role of 'Amélie'.

Check out rehearsal shots below!

Amélie secretly improvises small, but extraordinary acts of kindness discovering the possibilities around every corner and bringing happiness to those she encounters. When a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realises that to find her own contentment she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart. Experience this beautiful story and be inspired by this imaginative dreamer who discovers her voice, uncovers the power of human connection and sees possibility around every corner.

The five - time Oscar®-nominated film will be brought to life by a cast of actor-musicians and set to a critically acclaimed re-orchestrated score. With music by Hem's Daniel Messé, lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Daniel Messé and book by Craig Lucas, this musical adaptation of the five-time Oscar®-nominated film written by Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Guillaume Laurant, is directed by Michael Fentiman.

Audrey Brisson

Audrey Brisson and Chris Jared

Chris Jared

Miiya Alexandra

Company

Jack Quarton

Samuel Morgan-Graham

Johnson Willis

Flora Spencer

Company

Audrey Brisson and Chris Jared

Audrey Brisson and Chris Jared


