Photo Flash: First Look at the Cast of Streaming Concert Production of GATSBY A MUSICAL

The cast includes Jodie Steele, Emma Williams, Blake Patrick Anderson, Ross William Wild and more.

Feb. 23, 2021  

Production stills have been released for the upcoming concert streaming of Gatsby A Musical, filmed at the historic Cadogan Hall.

The production airs this week, Friday 26th - Sunday 28th February, with a fantastic West End cast including Jodie Steele, Emma Williams, Blake Patrick Anderson, Ross William Wild and more.

Adapted by director Linnie Reedman, and with music and lyrics by Joe Evans, this unmissable piece brings F Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel to life for a semi-staged concert experience. Vibrant characters, popped corks, and infectious rhythms collide with personal conflicts and lost loves in this tragedy of the vanishing jazz era.


