Photo Flash: First Look at The World Premiere Of HOWERD'S END

Can you imagine being terrified of your own happiness? You can? Then let’s begin...

Frankie Howerd is one of Britain's most loved comedians. But he has a secret. And the secret's name is Dennis.



This brand new play by Mark Farrelly ('Quentin Crisp: Naked Hope') takes you to the heart of Frankie and Dennis' clandestine relationship, which lasted from the 1950s until Frankie's death in 1992. It also affords a glorious opportunity to encounter Frankie in full-flight stand up mode.



Packed with laughter, but unafraid of truth, 'Howerd's End' portrays two humans' journey through closeness, love, grief, and all the other things that make life worth living. Come and say farewell to a legend...and learn the art of letting go.



'Howerd's End' will get its world premiere at the new Golden Goose Theatre, 146 Camberwell New Road, Camberwell, London, SE5 0RR. Learn more at www.goldengoosetheatre.co.uk.

