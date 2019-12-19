Photo Flash: First Look at RAGS at Park Theatre

Photos have been released of the cast of the London transfer of Hope Mill Theatre's RAGS in rehearsal. The show opens at Park Theatre, London on 9 January running until 8 February 2020 with a press night on 14 January.

RAGS is a heart-warming and powerful musical, which tells the story of Russian immigrant Rebecca, who, with her son David, travels to America in search of a better life. Rebecca must decide what matters more to her - staying true to her roots or adopting a new cultural identity in an attempt to 'fit in'.
RAGS has a book by Joseph Stein, revised book by David Thompson, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and music by Charles Strouse. Starring Carloyn Maitland as Rebecca,Dave Willietts as Avram and Sam Attwater as Bronfman.

RAGS at Park Theatre is directed by Bronagh Lagan and is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Hope Mill Theatre, in association with Knockhardy Productions, Edward Prophet, People Entertainment Group and Park Theatre and is presented by arrangement with MTI Europe.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith



