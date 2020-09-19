Photo Flash: First Look at Michael Sheen and Indira Varma in FAITH HEALER, as Part of Old Vic: In Camera

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Old Vic presents Faith Healer, as part of its Old Vic: In Camera series.

The Fantastic Francis Hardy (Michael Sheen) travels the most remote corners of Wales, Scotland and Ireland attempting to heal those who wish to be healed. His wife Grace (Indira Varma) and manager Teddy (David Threlfall) complete this nomadic triptych, each with their own telling of the loss, love and struggle of life on the road with a seemingly predestined Faith Healer.

Learn more and buy tickets at https://www.oldvictheatre.com/whats-on/2020/old-vic-in-camera/faith-healer.

