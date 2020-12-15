Photo Flash: First Look at Imelda Staunton, Minnie Driver and More in Donmar Warehouse's LOOKING A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS

The Donmar Warehouse released the first look for Looking A Lot Like Christmas - A Donmar Festive Concert which premieres online for free on the Donmar's YouTube Channel on Wednesday 16 December 2020 at 7.30pm until Tuesday 05 January 2021.

Check out photos below!

Performed at St Paul's Church, Covent Garden (affectionately known as The Actors' Church) and broadcast free on the Donmar Warehouse YouTube Channel 7.30pm, Wednesday 16 December 2020. The concert is a part of YouTube UK's 12 Days of Culture and will be available until Tuesday 5 January. www.youtube.com/donmarwarehousetheatre

Artists performing include Imelda Staunton, Jim Carter, Minnie Driver, Giles Terera, Rosalie Craig, Sharon Rose, Athena Stevens, Chris Storr, Jordan Douglas, Marc Antolin, Paul Chahidi and Susan Wokoma.

Audiences will be invited to donate if they are able to via Youtube Giving or via text message. Proceeds from the concert will directly support the Donmar's work on and off stage. The Donmar also believes it is vital to support its local community and will therefore redistribute 15% of all donations received to the Connection at St Martin's, which during the COVID-19 crisis has supported thousands of homeless people across London with the provision of over 21,000 hot meals as well as accommodation, access to medical support and therapy. www.connection-at-stmartins.org.uk