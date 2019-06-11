Photo Flash: First Look at Audrey Brisson and Danny Mac in AMELIE

West End performer, Strictly Come Dancing favourite and television actor Danny Mac joins the UK tour of Amélie The Musical, based on the much-loved, five-time Oscar®-nominated film. Joining French-Canadian stage and screen star Audrey Brisson as 'Amélie Poulain', Danny Mac plays the sweet daydreamer 'Nino Quincampoix' from 22 May, as the UK tour launches at the New Wimbledon Theatre, with a gala performance at the New Wimbledon Theatre on Thursday 23 May, 7:30pm.

This beloved story of an imaginative and shy romantic with a gift for helping others, in a vibrant, re-conception with new orchestrations, opened at the Watermill in Newbury in April this year, and has garnered critical and public acclaim, leading to a sell-out season. It will tour the UK until October this year.

Amélie is the story of an astonishing young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She secretly improvises small, but extraordinary acts of kindness that bring happiness to those around her. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realises that to find her own contentment she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart. Although times are hard for dreamers, Amélie is someone to believe in...

